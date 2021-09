(Dyersville, IA) — When Wisconsin-based Zero Zone manufacturing opens its new facility in Dyersville it will mean about 30 new jobs to the local economy. Zero Zone makes refrigeration and freezing units for grocery and convenience stores. The new plant should open early next year. The company was reportedly looking for a new location near technical colleges so it would be able to recruit workers and allow for more training opportunities. It was also looking for a building that was almost finished – some Dyersville had to offer right now. Iowa state officials will consider an application for financial assistance at a meeting set for September 10th.

