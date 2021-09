The Minnesota men's golf team sits in 14th place following Monday's second round of the Marquette Intercollegiate in Hartford, Wis. Two of Minnesota's golfers in Antoine Sale and Eduardo Galdos completed the round under par and four of Minnesota's five golfers were within two strokes of even-par, putting the team at 1-under after shooting a collective 287 in round two at the Erin Hills Golf Course.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO