CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Brian the Home Loan Guy is ready to help your family

By Menifee 24/7 Staff
menifee247.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian the Home Loan Guy is a family man who wants to help your family's dreams come true. He has been your one-stop shop for all things realty in the area for 16 years. Here's more about Brian and his business.

www.menifee247.com

Comments / 1

Related
Thrive Global

Vanesha Helps Families Every Day and Wants to Help Yours As Well

VANESHA Encouraging Naturally Constructed Remedies for Solving Your Health Problems. Modern Technology has started replacing almost everything. However, despite that, it can never match up to the benefits that you get from Nature. Nature is the best remedy for our health and related problems. For generations, our ancestors have passed on Ayurvedic medications to us. Today, with the kind of lifestyle we live, we are in dire need of changes in our lifestyle to stay fit and healthy. VANESHA is a Goa-based Ayurvedic medical products manufacturing company that provide high-quality natural products from CIS Veda Pvt. Ltd. They designed VANESHA to improve the well-being of individuals by identifying and preventing disorders related to their lifestyles. “As our group companies evolve and our operations expand, we constantly remind ourselves that all of this starts with the customer. We take their well being at our utmost priority. Our business is built on listening closely to our customers and then we use our knowledge and superior products to solve their problems and meet new challenges” said by Devesh Kumar, Director Vanesha.
LIFESTYLE
Good News Daily

Kind Man Buys Woman’s Groceries After Hearing her Tell Daughter They Couldn’t Afford to Eat That Night

Yet another reminder that there are still good people in the world. When Bear Taliferro Jr. was shopping at Walmart, he was grateful to have overheard a mother in need. “Last night, I left from pulling two 14 hour shifts,” Bear wrote in a post on Facebook. “Stopped by the grocery store to grab food for dinner and as I was checking out a woman started crying in the next checkout line.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Loan#A Family Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
we-heart.com

Personalise Your Home: Three quick and easy ways that can help you add a personalised touch to your home...

Decorating, personalising, and organising your own home is essential for maintaining an overall sense of comfort and wellbeing. In fact, studies show messy, cluttered homes can stimulate cortisol production, a stress hormone that leads to poor mental health. If you personalise your home with unique and stylish touches, you can ensure it reflects your own style, interests, and passions while being an uplifting space to live.
INTERIOR DESIGN
fox44news.com

Local business helping families with home schooling

BELL COUNTY, Texas – There’s been a rise of home schooling since the start of the pandemic. “I’ve seen a lot of people who are coming in who are home schooling this year, specifically because of COVID,” says Homeschool House owner Allison Wilson. Wilson says there’s been an increase demand...
BELL COUNTY, TX
food24.com

Help us find SA’s favourite family meal by voting for yours

No one knows South Africa’s best dishes more than our Food24 audience, which is why we need your help in finding the most popular ones. Keep an eye on Food24’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to vote for your favourite family weekly meals. Imagine all of your favourite dishes, but tastier,...
RECIPES
oaklandmagazine.com

Health & Aging: Is Your Family Ready to Cover the Costs?

Use these four questions as a guide to help you plan ahead for future medical and caregiving needs. Most people don’t want to think about the health-related what-ifs that come with aging, let alone talk about them — especially with family. Nonetheless, that conversation is critical to have. Having a plan in place that you’ve put together as a family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
who13.com

Celebrating family meals month

Family meals provide an opportunity for family members to come together, strengthen ties, and build better relationships. September is National Family Meals Month. Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Anne Cundiff shares how Hy-Vee Dietitians can help. Sign up for Family Friendly Meal Prep at hy-vee.com/health.
FOOD & DRINKS
sixtyandme.com

Downsizing Your Home After 60? Get Ready to Live!

I had just finished a book reading at a local bookstore, and the first question came from a man who was sitting toward the back of the room. He shared that he had begun a “small downsizing,” and that the first question he got from a neighbor was, “Are you getting ready to die?”
HOME & GARDEN
nortonhealthcare.com

Stay on top of all your vaccines to help protect you, your family and your community

Following the recommended adult vaccine schedule helps you keep track of which shots you need to have updated and which ones can benefit you as you get older. If you choose to skip a vaccine, there is an added layer of risk that you could become ill and spread the illness to others who may be immunocompromised. No vaccine is 100% effective at stopping illness, but vaccines are your best defense in preventing serious illness.
HEALTH
dogsnaturallymagazine.com

Home Remedies To Help Your Dog Through Surgery

I’m a holistic vet. To support my patients and clients professionally and ethically, I have to allow them to make informed choices. This means I must discuss surgery, even though it’s something I encourage my clients to avoid whenever possible. And almost always, it’s not necessary …. That said, there...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy