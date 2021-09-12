Dr. Truett Hayes Pierce, 94, left his earthly body and arrived at his heavenly home on September 8, 2021. He was born on July 22, 1927 in Mountain City, TN, and spent his adult life serving the community and people of Sneedville, TN. He joined the Navy at the age of 17 during World War II and served on the USS Alabama; he was honorably discharged in 1946 and enrolled in ETSU, where he majored in chemistry and physics, and played the tuba in the marching band. It was here that he met his life-long love, Wanda, while she was on a trip with the Knoxville High School Orchestra. They continued dating by writing letters while he was in medical school at the University of Tennessee in Memphis. They were married June 20, 1953, the same week that he graduated from medical school. He then spent one year completing an internship at Knoxville General Hospital.