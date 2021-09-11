Olympic medalists Cox, Burroughs among men’s freestyle stars to reach World Team Trials finals series
2016 Olympic medalist and two-time World champion J'den Cox of the Titan Mercury WC in the World Team Trials semifinals. Photo by Jim Thrall,. A pair of past Olympic medalists were among the men’s freestyle stars to win their World Team Trials semifinals on Saturday evening, and earn a spot in the best-of-three championships series at their weights on Sunday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb..www.teamusa.org
