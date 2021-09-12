CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Comics Tells Freelance Artists Not to Mint Marvel-Brand NFTs, Publisher to 'Introduce Opportunities for Creators'

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast March, the comic book publisher DC Comics told freelancers that intellectual property (IP) and characters owned by DC Comics were off-limits in regards to freelancers leveraging the IP for non-fungible token (NFT) asset sales. A recent report indicates that Marvel Comics has also told freelance artists that the sale of NFT products featuring Marvel’s IP is off-limits as well.

New Venom comic book series delayed by Marvel

Just as Columbia Pictures' Venom: Let There Be Carnage had some schedule issues, so is Marvel Comics' new Venom series. The publisher has informed retailers via its new distribution company Penguin Random House that the upcoming relaunch by artist Bryan Hitch with writers Ram V and Al Ewing has been delayed. The first two issues have been delayed two weeks each, meaning Venom #1 now goes on sale October 27 with Venom #2 now on November 24. According to a recent press release, Marvel intends for Venom #3 to arrive in December.
Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics, and Marvel Entertainment, is one of the largest and oldest American comic book companies. Here's the Daily Planet's coverage on the entertainment giant.
Marvel and DC bar comic book artists from selling superhero NFTs

The comic book publishing giants want to maintain sole control of their intellectual property in the NFT space. Marvel and DC seem to be breaking away from the established tradition of allowing creators and artists to sell original prints of published works due to their reported plans for entry into the nonfungible token (NFT) space.
World's biggest comic-book publishers spook artists with NFTs

It will surprise few that after a digital mosaic sold for $69 million in March as an NFT, or non-fungible token, comic-book giants Marvel and DC informed their artists they shouldn't try the same with the likes of Black Widow or Batman. Some of those artists, along with dealers and...
Marvel Unlimited expands with new line of exclusive comics from top creators

Marvel just unrolled a complete revamp of its groundbreaking Marvel Unlimited reading app this morning, but it’s more than just a redesign. The subscription-based Marvel Unlimited service will now host Infinity Comics, an exclusive line of in-continuity Marvel comics series from the company’s top creatives. 27 Infinity Comics are already...
The Marvel comics that Insomniac’s Wolverine could be based on

Insomniac’s Wolverine is heading to PS5, with the Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales developer now taking on the X-Men anti-hero for one of its next projects. The teaser trailer was short and sweet, and while it didn’t seem to give anything away — it didn’t even show Logan’s face — it dropped a few notable hints in regards to its setting, potential villains, and even a love interest.
The Marvel Unlimited comics app just got a major overhaul

Marvel is rolling out a brand new version of its Marvel Unlimited comics subscription app. Among the updates are exclusive Infinity Comics, which are high-res vertical comics designed for phones and tablets. At the outset, 27 Infinity Comics are available, and you should have access to more than 100 by the end of the year. The comics include series such as X-Men Unlimited, Captain America, Black Widow, Deadpool, Shang-Chi and Venom/Carnage.
Marvel Comics reveals ‘Timeless’ one-shot set for December 2021

Marvel Comics has revealed new details on their 2022 event Timeless which was first teased last week. The series, which is written by Jed MacKay with art by Kev Walker, Greg Land, and Mark Bagley, will feature Kang the Conqueror that’ll affect the X-Men, Daredevil, Venom, the Avengers, and other major players at Marvel. Timeless #1 is set to debut on December 22, 2021. Marvel also confirmed Joe Bennett will no longer be involved with the series.
Marvel Comics Drops More 'Spider-Man' and 'Captain America' NFTs

Marvel Comics and VeVe Digital Collectibles have dropped a new series of Spider-Man and Captain America NFTs. The collection marks the end of VeVe’s month-long “Marvel month” celebration, which commemorates the publisher’s anniversary, and features a Marvel 1st Captain America NFT that sees the character during his debut appearance in 1941. The most common piece from this series is “The First Avenger,” while “Charing into Battle” is listed as uncommon, “The Punch” is listed as rare, “Animated” is listed as ultra-rare and “Ultimate Animated” is listed as secret-rare. There’s also the fully readable NFT of Amazing Spider-Man #1, with its classic cover listed as common, its vintage variant listed as uncommon, its hero variant listed as rare, its vibranium variant listed as ultra-rare and the true believer variant as secret-rare.
