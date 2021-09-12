Marvel Comics Tells Freelance Artists Not to Mint Marvel-Brand NFTs, Publisher to 'Introduce Opportunities for Creators'

Marvel Comics and VeVe Digital Collectibles have dropped a new series of Spider-Man and Captain America NFTs. The collection marks the end of VeVe’s month-long “Marvel month” celebration, which commemorates the publisher’s anniversary, and features a Marvel 1st Captain America NFT that sees the character during his debut appearance in 1941. The most common piece from this series is “The First Avenger,” while “Charing into Battle” is listed as uncommon, “The Punch” is listed as rare, “Animated” is listed as ultra-rare and “Ultimate Animated” is listed as secret-rare. There’s also the fully readable NFT of Amazing Spider-Man #1, with its classic cover listed as common, its vintage variant listed as uncommon, its hero variant listed as rare, its vibranium variant listed as ultra-rare and the true believer variant as secret-rare.

SHOPPING ・ 8 DAYS AGO