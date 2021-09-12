Ritchie Lea Roberts
Ritchie Lea Roberts, 64, of Talbott, entered through the pearl gates of Heaven and gained his wings on Sunday, September 5, 2021 after a courageous battle with COVID. He was met with open arms by his parents, Phillip and Wanda; and his brother, Ricky. He loved to play guitar in his younger years, and was a band member. He recently retired from GE Medical Systems and loved to travel in the RV, sometimes, for months at a time, especially to Melbourne Beach for the winter and family vacations.www.citizentribune.com
Comments / 0