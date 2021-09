So you're looking for the ultimate home sound system for your unique lifestyle and needs. Well, you've certainly come to the right place. Welcome to your expert-approved guide to home speakers. We tapped people from all across the industry — Music Producer Sam Lassner (Prince Fox), Record Producer and Mix Engineer Daniel Markus, Music Coordinator Tim Fetcher, and Audio/Video Installation Technician Jeremy Tiffany — to offer us their professional opinions on exactly what to buy based on budget, listening habits, and speaker location. For vinyl lovers, movie snobs, and everyone in between: here are the eight best home audio systems on the market.

