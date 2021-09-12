CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy Unlimited Alcohol On A Booze Cruise In Southern California

By Scott Dylan
If you’re ready to break away from the doldrums of day-to-day living, the Tiki Mermaid will help you on your voyage. Located in Marina del Rey, the popular booze cruise offers an open bar option with premium brands of alcohol and snacks such as pretzels and nuts. For three hours at a time, you can enjoy the yacht as it glides across the ocean. You’re welcome to dance, drink, and forget about your troubles. There is a minimum of 25 people to access the watercraft.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVFq4_0btYuPZE00
The Polynesian-themed cruise is the perfect way to spend the weekend or celebrate a special occasion. Grabbing two dozen of your closest friends or colleagues is a great way to enjoy a memorable night at sea. You'll enjoy the unique experience of having your very own captain navigating the route.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cw8Bn_0btYuPZE00
The décor is very retro. You won't find any lounge lizards here, though. The music played on the yacht is modern and gets people moving and grooving. The cruise is a fun experience full of action and good times.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C029k_0btYuPZE00
Birthday celebrations are just one of the many functions that take place onboard the yacht. There's plenty of room to meet and mingle with friends. The sun deck is an excellent spot for watching the sunset.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUc0O_0btYuPZE00
There are all sorts of cocktails that are made onboard for you and your guests. With an open bar, you can drink all you want without limitations. When you're hungry, you can snack on free food or order from the yacht's menu.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FW7gQ_0btYuPZE00
Taco Tuesday takes on a whole new meaning when you can nosh on your favorite foods while getting a full view of the ocean. You're welcome to bring your own meals with you. It's something that the Tiki Mermaid permits when you book the yacht.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DrO9i_0btYuPZE00
The Tiki Too is another yacht that provides fun excursions. You'll want to check it out to see what it has to offer you. There may be more than one booze cruise in your immediate future!

Can’t get enough of being on the water? Why not check out other options. This Sunset Wine Cruise In Southern California Is The Perfect Summer Adventure. You’ll get to enjoy all the things that make the area outstanding: sun, wine, the ocean, and good company!

