CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sword of Elpisia Review: Magical Munitions (iOS)

By Geoff Girardin
keengamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEMCO and EXE-CREATE have a long history of working together on JRPG titles. A number of them have been released on consoles as well as mobile, and their latest, Sword of Elpisia, is beginning its life in your pocket. It’s a modern Japanese role-playing game that builds on the framework of classics such as Final Fantasy but works in gameplay mechanics that make the experience more comfortable, such as auto-battle and encounter rate adjustments.

www.keengamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
heypoorplayer.com

Lamentum Review (PC)

To lament, by definition, is to express a profound grief or sorrow usually as a result over something lost. We lament over the ending of a relationship, the loss of a loved one, or in new survival game Lamentum, the loss of the survival horror genre. Because in almost every way, Lamentum is a forlorn promise of those good days. Back when graphics were pixelated on 2D planes, saves were limited, and advantages over monster battles were determined by knowing tiny hitboxes and utilizing quick diagonal movements.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Best controllers for Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) on iOS 2021

Best controllers for Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) on iOS. Mobile gaming has gotten a whole lot better recently with the release of Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) on iOS. The only problem is that many of the best games on iOS require you to have a controller of some kind to play. There are hundreds of options to choose from, but only a select few provide the conveniences and comfort you need. These are the best controllers for Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) on iOS.
VIDEO GAMES
softpedia.com

Rustler Review (PS5)

Grand Theft Horse, Chicken Coop Extortion, Colluding with the Spanish Inquisition that doesn’t even know where Spain is, Manslaughter using a cow, these are only a few of the crimes that our hero Guy can and will be accused of in Rustler. If you thought GTA was hilarious wait to see this medieval parody that combines violence with dry humor and wry comments that once again remind us of Monty Python.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Tales of Arise (PS4) Review

Tales of Arise is meant to be an evolution of the Tales series. Gone is the in-house engine used in previous games, replaced with Unreal Engine 4. The combat system has been revamped, with a focus on evasion and countering. And the story is meant to be darker than previous entries, with themes and topics like slavery and revolution being core to the plot. The first mainline entry in the series in five years aimed to revitalize the franchise with these changes.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios#Elpisia Review#Kemco#Exe#Jrpg#Japanese#Final Fantasy#Magisword#Terra#Macguffin
dexerto.com

Hidden Pokemon Legends Arceus images drop big hints for Sinnoh Legendaries

New screenshots from Pokemon Legends Arceus may hint at popular Legendaries being included in the open-world title. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the references to mythical creatures hidden in plain sight. After months of silence, Game Freak finally gave us our first major look at Pokemon Legends Arceus during an August Direct...
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

The Touryst Review – Welcome to Paradise (PS5)

Let’s face it, it’s been a ridiculously stressful couple of years for many of us. A bit of sun, sea, and sand is just what’s needed to revitalise us and restore a bit of sanity. Even if you can’t get away in real life Shin’en Multimedia has you covered with their charming puzzle adventure game, The Touryst.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

T-Minus 30 Review (PC)

You have T-Minus 30 minutes to build a thriving city and then leave it all behind. Millions of years ago, the dinosaurs were wiped out by an incoming asteroid, and humanity foolishly believed such an extinction event would never happen again. Well, it did. Most of humanity was wiped clean...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Android Devices
demonvideogame.com

GutWhale Review (PlayStation 4)

GutWhale tells the story of a poor old man who’s swallowed up, by you guessed it, a whale. With their single bullet bouncing bullet, players will need to think strategically in order to conquer the many beats inhabiting the whale’s gut. Score big and unlock new hats to give you a leg up on the competition.
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

Road 96 (Switch) Review

Road 96 is clearly a reaction to America under a certain former President. It is a simplified thought experiment about societal pressure, corruption, generational change and herd mentality. You play as several different teenagers attempting to reach the border of the fictional country of Petria. You see, Petria is a country run, ostensibly, by a dictator, and there are elections on, but it looks like it will be a landslide once more for the bad guy, and teens are disappearing across the country – either hitchhiking their way to the border in an attempt to cross or (as legend would have it) being arrested and shipped to work camps, never to be seen again.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

The Artful Escape (Xbox One) Review

The Artful Escape is finally here with electric guitar saturated glory. Announced back in E3 2017, this platform rock opera-inspired title has arrived, and has brought the gift of nonstop ---- I mean NONSTOP --- electric guitar, to very artistic platforming sequences and ‘Simon Says’ mini-games for gamers all around.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Webbed Review: You Will Believe a Spider Can Fly

For as far along as games have come from the pong simulators of the ’70s, it seems like every idea has been put into practice at some point. Have you ever wanted to fight other crabs as a crab yourself, complete with human weaponry? Or to raise a fish with a human face, narrated by Leonard Nimoy? Perhaps you want something more grounded, like driving a bus for eight hours straight with no breaks? These are the kind of topics that gaming can bring to the world, for better or worse. Several months ago, when I came across Webbed while casually browsing Twitter, I couldn’t help but be enveloped in that same sensation. “A game where you play as a spider, and that’s it? I’m all for it.”
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Ultra Age (Switch) Review

Ultra Age is a combat-focused action game co-developed by Next Stage and Visual DART that uses Unreal Engine 4 to create a graphically impressive game that feels as though you are playing a big budget game at a competitive price. Set in the distant future where a passing meteor has altered Earth's ecosystem, the planet has become almost uninhabitable and deserted. As Age, a warrior who has come out of orbit to Earth, your mission is to save humanity from extinction. Sounds easy, right? Well, Earth is now inhabited by creatures, robots, and mutants who don’t take kindly to you. Age himself has seven days left in his life and by completing this mission, he would be granted eternal life. Throughout the game, you are accompanied by Helvis, a little android, who assists you in several ways across different locales, such as jungles, abandoned facilities, and deserts. Your ultimate goal is simple: find the ‘key’ to saving humankind.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Sega Legends Detailed

This week, Sega is detailing the Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – Sega Legends Pack. To that end, they dropped another new trailer, of course. This paid DLC pack is also part of the deluxe edition. As you can see, it lets you play as three different retro consoles: a Game Gear, a Saturn, and a Dreamcast. This silly trio will be available when the game launches on October 5th.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Psychonauts 2 Review: A Mind-Bending Therapy Session (PS4)

The long awaited sequel to the cult classic Psychonauts has finally arrived after years of anticipation and delays. Psychonauts 2, by the Xbox Game Studios affiliated developers at Double Fine Productions, had a lot to live up to and it delivered at every turn. Take yet another psychedelic journey into the minds of the characters we fell in love with all those years ago and sort out their emotional baggage and psychological struggles once again.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Valve Overhauls Steam Downloads and Storage Manager

The developers at Valve have just released a Steam Downloads and Storage update. In particular, the Downloads and Storage Manager screens got significant overhauls. For example, the revamped Downloads screen now lets you reorder your download queue simply via drag and drop. The changes in this update have really polished up those windows.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Death Stranding Quiz: Can You Make Kojima Proud?

Announced at the Summer Games Fest earlier this year, Kojima’s next big big hurrah, Death Stranding, is being ported to PS5 as the ‘Director’s Cut’. This port will bring with it not only enhanced visuals and load times fit for the PS5, but a bunch of other gameplay and story goodies. See how well you know Death Stranding prior to the Director’s Cut release with this quiz.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

TOEM (Switch) Review

I’ve slowly turned into NWR’s resident videogame photographer. A title I actually like to take in quite some stride. Photography oriented games or games featuring elaborate photography mechanics always pique my interests. It’s been a bit of a mixed bag so far this year for photography titles on the Switch. From the incredible Umurangi Generation to the incredibly disappointing Beasts of Maravilla Island to the slightly lackluster in options New Pokémon Snap, it hasn’t been the best year of photography on the Switch so far. So my excitement going into TOEM, a game that was revealed at last month’s indie world showcase, was pretty high. Time to see how much depth there is to this diorama.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

DEATHLOOP (PS5) Review

I must admit that DEATHLOOP was a game that I mostly missed during its pre-release showing. However, upon looking it up briefly before starting the game proper, the title immediately grabbed my intention, as it seemed to feature the same DNA found in Arkane's previous work, the Dishonoured series. DEATHLOOP...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy