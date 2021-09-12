Sword of Elpisia Review: Magical Munitions (iOS)
KEMCO and EXE-CREATE have a long history of working together on JRPG titles. A number of them have been released on consoles as well as mobile, and their latest, Sword of Elpisia, is beginning its life in your pocket. It’s a modern Japanese role-playing game that builds on the framework of classics such as Final Fantasy but works in gameplay mechanics that make the experience more comfortable, such as auto-battle and encounter rate adjustments.www.keengamer.com
