If you play quarterback at Oklahoma for head coach Lincoln Riley, chances are you’re gonna put up some huge numbers and get picked early in the NFL draft. Riley put his passers in the No. 1 overall spot in back-to-back years with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, and Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts was a second-round pick after just one season with the Sooners. Murray is already a superstar, Mayfield took the Cleveland Browns deep into the playoffs last season, and Hurts won the starting job as a rookie.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO