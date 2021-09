Stocks were moving moderately higher on Thursday, helped by gains in technology, industrial and other companies. Investors were working through a bit of positive economic data while awaiting the release of the jobs report on Friday. The S&P 500 was up 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.2%. Small-company stocks were doing better than the rest of the market, with the Russell 2000 index up 0.6%. Big technology companies were inching higher. Apple added 1% while Netflix was up 2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.29% from 1.30% the day before.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO