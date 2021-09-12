CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19 vaccinations dipped to 258,929 doses on Sept 11

By Timothy Achariam
 5 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 12): Malaysia's daily Covid-19 doses administered fell to 258,929 yesterday (Sept 11) from 287,059 the day before. Of the total, 169,969 were reported to have been fully vaccinated while the remaining 88,960 received their first dose of the vaccine according to the latest updates on Twitter today by the country's Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV), citing data from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).

