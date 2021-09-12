Football edged in shootout with Howard Payne, 42-36
ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Football threw for 461 yards in a high-scoring battle against Howard Payne in Abilene, but fell short in Saturday's American Southwest Conference home opener at Wilford Moore Stadium, 42-36. Although Howard Payne (2-0, 1-0 ASC) took the lead two plays into the game and stayed ahead the entire way, McMurry (0-1, 0-1 ASC) remained within one possession for most of the contest. Passing offense was a key contributor in that effort for both teams.mcmurrysports.com
