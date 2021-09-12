Dodgers 5, Padres 4: Mookie’s 3-run homer stands up behind Buehler, Kelly, Jansen

Jansen saved Saturday's 5-4 win against the Padres, striking out one in a 1-2-3 ninth inning. Pitching on the second consecutive night, Jansen needed just eight pitches to secure the save and help Los Angeles keep pace with the division-leading Giants. This performance comes on the heels of seven pitches Friday as the 33-year-old has gotten six outs on 15 pitches while throwing only three balls over the last two days. The pair of efficient outings means Jansen might actually be available for the series finale Sunday despite throwing two innings in two days.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO