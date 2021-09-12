Dodgers 5, Padres 4: Mookie’s 3-run homer stands up behind Buehler, Kelly, Jansen
—— Padres starter Chris Paddack has had a disappointing up-and-down year, and thankfully today wasn’t one of his best days. After a decent start, the 3rd got off to a quick start behind a Cody Bellinger walk and Gavin Lux battling after getting two strikes and slicing a double down the line in left to score Bellinger. Buehler would then successfully sacrifice to advance him to third and Mookie would drive him home with a sacrifice of his own for a 2-0 line.dodgersdigest.com
Comments / 0