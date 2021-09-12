CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

What drivers said at Richmond

By Dustin Long
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is what drivers said after Saturday night’s Cup playoff race at Richmond Raceway:. Martin Truex Jr. — WINNER: “It’s a big day. It’s an important day in our history. I think all of us here – yeah, we’re proud to win, and this car is amazing and there’s so many people to thank, but what a day to win on. It reminds you of the honor and the privilege it is to get to come out here and do this. All these great fans that come out here, we couldn’t do any of these kind of things without the men and women that take care of us and all the first responders, police officers, firefighters, the military, you name it. NASCAR is very patriotic and we’re very proud, and Johnny Morris is very patriotic; that’s why this thing is red, white and blue. So very proud of everybody to be able to do this today. … (Penalty at the start) That was frustrating; I’m not going to lie. But I knew we’d have a good enough car to overcome it. It felt pretty good the first couple laps. Just one of those things; you’ve got to put it out of your mind and you’ve got to go race, and we knew there was a lot on the line tonight. Very happy to get to do this and go to Bristol without any worries next week is always fun.”

FanSided

NASCAR driver goes from first to last in the playoffs

Kevin Harvick entered the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the top seeded driver last year. This year, he enters in last place among the 16 playoff drivers. A lot can change in a year for a NASCAR Cup Series driver. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick is a perfect example of that; he won seven races in last year’s regular season and two in the first three-race round of the playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Another open seat has been filled for 2022

As expected, Erik Jones and Richard Petty Motorsports have agreed to continue their relationship into the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. When Erik Jones signed with Richard Petty Motorsports last year for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the deal was classified as a multi-year deal. However, a clause existed within that agreement that would have allowed the two sides to part ways after the 2021 season concluded.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Tony Stewart, Kevin Harvick, and ‘wasting playoff spots’

Tony Stewart isn’t ruling out Kevin Harvick going on a Stewart-like 2011 NASCAR Cup Series championship run after a winless regular season. In the 2011 NASCAR Cup Series season, then two-time champion Tony Stewart entered the playoffs thinking he didn’t deserve to be there, having won none of the 26 regular season races.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

43-Year-Old Kurt Busch Gets New NASCAR Cup Ride for 2022

Toyota-based 23XI team confirmed Friday that Kurt Busch will become Bubba Wallace’s teammate in '22. Wallace has struggled with the first-year team, with no poles, no victories, one top-5 finish, 13 finishes between 11th-20th, 10 more between 21st-30th, and a 39th. Busch, the 2004 Cup Series champion with Roush-Fenway Racing,...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: The ideal replacement candidate for Kyle Busch

With Kyle Busch done competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bubba Wallace would be a perfect replacement in a part-time role at Joe Gibbs Racing next year. For quite some time, Kyle Busch had made clear that he would be retiring from NASCAR Xfinity Series competition once he reached 100 career victories.
MOTORSPORTS
thefocus.news

What happened to Chase Elliott in the NASCAR Richmond race?

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion had an eventful night in the second race of the Playoffs at Richmond, but what happened to Chase Elliott?. What happened to Chase Elliott in the NASCAR race?. Elliott’s #9 Hendrick Motorsports machine was running well at the 0.75-mile Richmond short track. He finished...
MOTORSPORTS
Bristol Press

Wife of late NASCAR Driver to honor husband

PLAINVILLE – Quinn Wazorko Christopher will honor her late husband, NASCAR Driver Ted Christopher, on the fourth anniversary of his tragic death with a safety initiative through his memorial foundation. Ted Christopher died on Sept. 16, 2017, when the plane he was a passenger in, crashed in North Branford. He...
PLAINVILLE, CT
FanSided

NASCAR driver, Navy veteran attacked on social media

Following the announcement of his new role, NASCAR driver and team owner Jesse Iwuji was attacked on social media because of the color of his skin. Jesse Iwuji serves as a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy. He also competes part-time in NASCAR, doing so in both the Truck Series and the Xfinity Series.
MOTORSPORTS
NESN

NASCAR Hands Out Punishment For Kyle Busch’s Darlington Outburst

Kyle Busch is lighter in the wallet thanks to some chucklehead behavior, and NASCAR’s subsequent reaction. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver hit Austin Dillon in the Southern 500 on Sunday at Darlington Raceway, and wound up crashing into the wall. Upon hitting pit road, Busch recklessly pulled into the garage area, running stuff over and coming a little too close for comfort with those standing in the area.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR Analyst Shares Honest Admission On Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace’s first season as the No. 23 car driver for 23XI Racing, owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, was a disappointing one. The No. 23 car had an up-and-down season. Wallace is currently No. 21 in the Cup Series standings. He has an average place finish of 19.8 on the year.
MOTORSPORTS

