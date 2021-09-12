Sixteen Steps to Build a Campfire

WEYMOUTH, MA — Summer may be coming to an end, but Barrel House Z knows how to ease the pain: Campfire King, an indulgent, s’more-inspired Imperial Porter. Campfire King is inspired, of course, by the gooey, chocolate-y goodness of everyone’s favorite campfire treat. Grain bill is built on a solid chocolate malt and roasted barley base. Endless amounts of Fluff hit the kettle. And the porter was conditioned on Madagascar vanilla beans. Lactose layers each sip with a silky richness. With a beautiful mocha-dark pour and creamy foam cap, Campfire King offers the comforting decadence of chocolate, biscuit-y graham cracker, and vanilla marshmallow crème notes. Well balanced and always fire pit ready.
