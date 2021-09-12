A road trip through the American southwest

The forecast was not promising. The sweeping New Mexican skies appeared clear and ribbons of cerulean, violet and indigo created an ombré horizon as the sun receded behind the West Mesa and the Rio Grande. But the clouds would soon roll in. Outside the main house at Los Poblanos, a 19th-century farm and inn on the edge of Albuquerque, an orange tabby curled up on a bench, an outdoor fire-pit was lit, a bottle of wine opened. There would be no stargazing this evening. Of course, it was always a risk that my entire quest – to trek across the high desert of the American Southwest and into the mountains of Utah – could be thwarted by something as evanescent as the clouds. I flicked around an atmosphere-predicting app on my phone to see what the following evening might bring. Again, it augured obscurity.