No. 2 USC Men’s Water Polo Swamps No. 10 Pepperdine 22-7

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CALIF. — The No. 2 USC men's water polo team turned up the heat and served up a 22-7 win over visiting No. 10 Pepperdine, marking the most Trojan goals scored against the Waves in program history. Two USC juniors — Marcus Longton and Chris Sturtevant — hit new career highs with five and four goals apiece, respectively, while senior Jake Ehrhardt scored four goals on his birthday. Goalie Nic Porter, meanwhile, drummed up 13 saves in the cage help lock down the well-rounded USC victory, which improves the Trojans to 2-0 on the year.

