Belfort Stops Holyfield in the Opening Round of a Sad Spectacle

By Arne K. Lang
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Heads should roll,” said the noted author Tris Dixon in his preview of tonight’s Triller Fight Club event in Hollywood, Florida. Indeed, yes, and the first head to roll should be that of Patrick Cunningham, the Executive Director of the Florida State Athletic Commission which allowed Evander Holyfield to step back into the ring after an absence of more than ten full years. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has higher priorities, but if he allows this clown to go back to work on Monday morning, then he’s been remiss (to put it mildly).

