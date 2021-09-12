No. 8 Notre Dame survives, delivering in home opener, 32-29, over Toledo
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (FORT WAYNE'S NBC) - Fighting Irish football played in front of a full home crowd for the first time, since 2019, and while the anticipation seemed to get the best of them through most of the game, quarterback Jack Coan delivered a game-winning touchdown drive, connecting with favorite target Michael Mayer to win it, 32-29. Sports Director Chris Ryan was at the game and gives you a full breakdown of the exciting late game victory.fortwaynesnbc.com
