Stay With The Legends of Ghosts and Gangsters At This Wisconsin Hotel On A Hidden Island
By Ben Jones
Only In Wisconsin
5 days ago
In far northeastern Wisconsin, there’s a beautiful island resort that’s home to a wild forest, rivers, and a few legends. The Four Seasons Island Resort is located near Pembine and for more than a century, it’s been a place for people who want to get away from it all while enjoying a bit of luxury. It’s also home to some interesting stories – you can decide whether they are true while you sip a classic Wisconsin cocktail or watch the sunset over a Northwoods river. Here’s why you should make plans to stay at the Four Seasons Island Resort.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
The Four Seasons Island Resort offers a number of specials through the seasons and you can even rent out the whole island for a special event – learn more here. If you love staying in unique hotels, here’s one more you should put on your list.
Address: The Four Seasons Island Resort, N16800 Shoreline Dr, Pembine, WI 54156, USA
