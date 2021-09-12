CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

NY Mets lose to Yankees in heartbreaking fashion on 20th anniversary of 9/11

timestelegram.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — After a long back-and-forth game, a frustrated Trevor May acknowledged the circumstances surrounding Saturday night's Subway Series game at Citi Field. It was the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Fans witnessed a touching pregame ceremony. On this day every year, emotions swirl for everyone. Oh, and two crosstown rivals, both fighting for postseason spots in their respective leagues, were playing in front of a national audience.

www.timestelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
risingapple.com

NY Mets News: A growing hole in left field that needs an answer

Who is the most legendary left fielder in baseball history? It’s kind of a trick question. It might be the one position on the field we don’t really think of linking to a particular player. Center field has an abundance of all-time greats as does right field. While the New York Mets have had their share of talented left fielders, those days appear to have passed us by.
MLB
NWI.com

Stroman expected to start as Mets host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (74-69, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (72-73, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jake Woodford (2-3, 4.28 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.87 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 143 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -158, Cardinals +138; over/under is...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Aaron Loup
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Francisco Lindor
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright trolls Mets by referencing Game 7 of 2006 NLCS

New York Mets fans have endured a lot this season Yes, the team added Fransico Lindor in the offseason and were atop the NL East for three months -- only for it to collapse in August and September by losing 25 of its 40 games. Now their playoff hopes are slim. Then Mets players made matters worse by throwing their thumbs down to Citi Field crowds.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

MMO Game Thread: Cardinals vs Mets, 7:10 PM

The Mets entered last night’s game trailing three games for the Wild Card and chasing the Cardinals. After the storm and the loss, they are now 5.5 games out of first in the division and 3.5 games out of the Wild Card. The Mets season is starting to fully slip away making tonight’s game a must win.
MLB
ESPN

MLB expands list of who can wear No. 21 to honor Roberto Clemente on Sept. 15

All Puerto Rican players in Major League Baseball once again will be allowed to wear No. 21 to honor Roberto Clemente on Sept. 15, and this time it will be in front of fans. MLB has extended the honor to all uniformed personnel of Puerto Rican descent this year for the 20th annual Roberto Clemente Day. In addition, all 2021 Roberto Clemente Award nominees, as well as the six active players who are Roberto Clemente Award recipients, can also wear the No. 21, sources told ESPN.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Mets#Yankees#Braves#Pillar#The Bronx Bombers
timestelegram.com

New York Yankees, NY Mets announce Friday night Subway Series lineups

The New York Yankees and Mets open a three-game Subway Series in Queens on Friday night. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast on SNY and YES in New York and nationally on the MLB Network. Pete Caldera:My memories of covering the Mets during...
MLB
timestelegram.com

J.D. Davis has wondered if he'll be on the NY Mets in 2022, but he's not worried about it

NEW YORK — After every Mets game, bench coach Dave Jauss goes around the clubhouse filling in players on what they should expect for the next day’s game. He might tell one player they’re in the starting lineup, then tell another they should be ready to come off the bench in a high-leverage spot, then tell a third to prepare to be substituted into the game at any moment.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Fashion
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
timestelegram.com

Yankees talk it out in a team meeting, then put words into action

NEW YORK – Aaron Judge had already spoken up briefly Thursday night, addressing his Yankees teammates after they were swept in a four-game series by the Toronto Blue Jays. “I don’t like doing it,’’ Judge said. “I usually don’t want to do it.’’. One night later, as their losing streak...
MLB
timestelegram.com

Aaron Judge exits game against the Mets due to dizziness, according to the Yankees

NEW YORK – Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was making his 43rd consecutive start Sunday, enjoying his healthiest season since his 2017 rookie year. But after striking out twice against Mets starter Carlos Carrasco at Citi Field, Judge was replaced defensively in center field by Brett Gardner in Sunday night’s third inning.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy