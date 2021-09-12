CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor's Take: Heels Record Decisive Win, Key Questions Remain

By Taylor Vippolis
Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina beat Georgia State, 59-17, pulling away with an impressive second-half performance that saw the Tar Heels outscore the Panthers 35-7 after the break. You don’t talk about concerns to start when you win on the scoreboard that convincingly so we’re starting with the positives. Sam Howell. Following the worst passing game of his career, the junior bounced back in a big way completing 21 of 29 passes, for three touchdowns and 352 yards in the air. Excluding a drop late from Khafre Brown, I thought this was also a big get-right game for the receivers. Antoine Green eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career and Emery Simmons posted a career-high in receiving yards as well. It’s a different offense when you have players like Green and Simmons winning deep and they both did that tonight. Josh Downs continued to establish himself as a number one option, yet it’s going to take more and it’s a great sign for this offense to have Green and Simmons showing out. The hope is that they can build on this momentum when they see an uptick in talent lining up across from them.

