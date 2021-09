Has former UNC basketball player Andrew Platek found a new home for the 2021-22 college hoops season?. Former University of North Carolina basketball player Andrew Platek has enrolled at Siena College, and can now be found in the student directory of the school’s online database. He’s not currently listed as a member of the school’s basketball program, but we’re expecting that to change in the near future. Attempts by the Daily Gazette to reach Siena head basketball coach Carmen Maciariello for comment on the matter were unsuccessful.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO