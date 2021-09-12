CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Wildfire forces closure of part of freeway in California

WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vNik_0btYgZki00
Western Wildfires In this aerial photo released by the Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations traffic passes the Route fire, a brush wildfire off Interstate 5 north of Castaic, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations via AP) (Uncredited)

CASTIAC, Calif. — (AP) — A wildfire near Castaic Saturday has led to the closure of a part of a major freeway in Southern California, officials told local media.

The fire, known as the Route Fire, reached 392 acres, or a little more than half a square mile, as of 6:28 p.m. and forced the shutdown of a section of Interstate 5, the Angeles National Forest told KTLA-TV.

KTLA reported that the Route Fire is threatening structures, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Santa Clarita Valley station.

The fire was uncontained as of 6:30 p.m., authorities said.

Elsewhere in California, thunderstorms that dropped light rain gave some breathing room to crews struggling to quench the state’s massive wildfires but lightning sparked several new blazes in the drought-stricken north, fire officials said.

The storms that rolled through Thursday night into Friday were followed by weekend forecasts of clear weather and a warming trend in fire areas into next week.

The National Weather Service said there were more than 1,100 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in California between Thursday evening and Friday morning. Fire officials said lightning strikes ignited at least 17 fires.

Firefighters were diverted from the huge Caldor Fire south of Lake Tahoe to fight multiple overnight lightning fires throughout El Dorado County, fire officials said. However, most of the blazes were kept to under 10 acres (4 hectares).

Three new fires were reported in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks in steep, dense forest areas of the Sierra Nevada.

Up to a half-inch of rain fell on portions of the Dixie Fire, which began in mid-July and has burned through huge swaths of the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades. The second-largest fire in California history has burned 1,490 square miles (3,859 square kilometers) of land and more than 1,300 homes and other buildings. It was 59% contained.

The rain wet tinder-dry vegetation and will cool down the fire for one or two days, which firefighters hoped to use to strengthen and expand fire lines in an effort to finally surround the blaze, fire officials said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees

THREE RIVERS, Calif. — (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world's largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning Thursday in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

Future of Lake Tahoe clarity in question as wildfires worsen

CARSON CITY, Nev. — (AP) — When a wildfire crested the mountains near North America's largest alpine lake, embers and ash that zipped across a smoky sky pierced Lake Tahoe’s clear blue waters. The evacuation order for thousands to flee their homes has been lifted, but those who returned have...
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

Sequoia National Park's giant trees at risk as fires grow

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — (AP) — More firefighting resources were being brought in Thursday to battle two forest fires that have shut down California's Sequoia National Park and threaten its ancient trees. A national interagency management team “equipped to handle the largest and highest-complexity emergency situations” was scheduled to...
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

Body composting a 'green' alternative to burial, cremation

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — (AP) — In a suburban Denver warehouse tucked between an auto repair shop and a computer recycling business, Seth Viddal is dealing with life and death. He and one of his employees have built a “vessel” they hope will usher in a more environmentally friendly era of mortuary science that includes the natural organic reduction of human remains, also known as body composting.
LAFAYETTE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Government
City
Castaic, CA
WDBO

UN: Tens of thousands await help 1 month after Haiti quake

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Tens of thousands of Haitians are still awaiting help more than a month after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s southern region, a U.N. official said Thursday. Bruno Lemarquis, resident and humanitarian coordinator in Haiti, said the country's precarious political situation and the...
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

Latest: SKorea reports more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea has reported more than 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus, nearing a one-day record set last month, continuing an alarming surge as the nation enters its biggest holiday of the year. The 2,008 cases reported Friday was the 73rd consecutive day of over 1,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Police video shows a Florida woman who disappeared during a cross-country journey in a converted camper van had an emotional fight with her boyfriend in a Utah tourist town before she vanished. The video released by the Moab Police Department shows that an officer...
NORTH PORT, FL
WDBO

Threat of volcanic eruption puts Spanish island on alert

MADRID — (AP) — A series of small earthquakes in Spain’s Canary Islands has put authorities on alert for a possible volcanic eruption, with one official saying Thursday there is “intense seismic activity” in the area off northwest Africa. Authorities have detected more than 4,200 temblors in what scientists are...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Fires#Lightning Strikes#Castiac#Ap#Ktla Tv#The Route Fire#The Sierra Nevada
WDBO

White catfish catch shatters state, and maybe, world record

A white catfish caught in Connecticut last month has smashed a state record and could also be a world record for the species — though the evidence has been eaten. Ben Tomkunas, 25, caught the 21.3-pound (9.66-kilogram) fish late at night in Coventry on Aug. 21. It was longer than 3 feet (about a meter).
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
9K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy