Wenatchee, WA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS RFP 2021...

Wenatchee World
 7 days ago

RFP 2021-05 The Chelan-Douglas Public Transportation Benefit Area (dba Link Transit) is soliciting proposals from qualified vendors for:. Proposal packages and instructions to vendors, may be obtained at Link Transit's Operations Offices located at 2700 Euclid Avenue, Wenatchee, Washington, or you may call (509) 664-7607 to have a package mailed or e-mailed to you. Proposals must be returned and received by 1:00 PM, October 6, 2021. Proposals will be opened at 1:00 PM, October 6, 2021 at Link Transit's Operations Office located at 2700 Euclid Avenue, Wenatchee, Washington. The successful Proposal must be approved by the Link Transit Board of Directors regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

classifieds.wenatcheeworld.com

