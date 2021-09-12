CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Exploring ‘Field of Dreams'-Like Outdoor Game

By Eric Mullin
NBC Philadelphia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA exploring 'Field of Dreams'-like outdoor game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Could the NBA be headed outdoors sometime in the near future?. Major League Baseball saw tremendous success with last month's "Field of Dreams" game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, which was played at an 8,000-seat stadium located in the middle of a Dyersville, Iowa cornfield. The second iteration of the game is already set for August 2022, this time featuring the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers signing former Rockets wing

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly decided to bring on one more player ahead of the new season. This development comes amid LA having just one final spot available for their 15-man roster. According to NBA insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic, former Houston Rockets swingman Cameron Oliver is set...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
The Spun

Watch: Minor League Hitter’s Epic Bat Flip Is Going Viral

Just a few months ago, the Seattle Mariners drafted a 17-year-old player with plenty of upside. Well, fans were treated to that upside earlier this week. The Mariners drafted Edwin Arroyo out of Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He’s...
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Kyrie Irving News

The Brooklyn Nets probably aren’t going to trade Kyrie Irving, but if they ever did, the All-Star point guard would just retire. That’s what FOX Sports 1’s Nick Wright is saying, anyway. The basketball pundit reported on Wednesday that while there are some Irving trades that might make sense, they...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Games#Nbc Sports Bayarea#Major League Baseball#Field Of Dreams#The Chicago White Sox#New York Yankees#The Chicago Cubs#Cincinnati Reds#The Phoenix Suns#Court Of Dreams
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Santa Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLB
FanBuzz

The 10 Best Marching Bands in College Football, Ranked

Marching bands are the pride of college football. They remind us why we love our favorite program while leading us to the rhythm of our alma mater’s fight song. A good halftime show is nothing without the built-in pageantry. It’s boring and lame, like reading your vacuum’s owner’s manual. Drum majors make sure we aren’t let down. They lead the band with high struts, waving arms and wearing suits that give me second-hand heat exhaustion.
NFL
WKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Tweet From Legendary Oklahoma Coach Is Going Viral

Oklahoma legend Barry Switzer is pretty active on Twitter for his age, but fans are a bit confused by his latest tweet. Switzer, 83, is fairly active on Twitter. He has over 100,000 followers and likes to talk mostly about football. On Thursday morning, Switzer took to Twitter and posted...
OKLAHOMA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Lakers Sign One More Player Ahead Of Regular Season

One of the busiest teams in NBA free agency this year was the Los Angeles Lakers. The team came into the offseason needing an overhaul and that's exactly what they did as they traded for Russell Westbrook and signed various skilled free agents that will serve as solid role players for the entire season. With that being said, the Lakers have been looking for their 15th roster spot as they still need to fill out the team.
NBA
KCCI.com

Field of Dreams wins Ballpark of the Year award

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) — The Field of Dreams has won a national award. KCRG reports the Major League Baseball Stadium in Dyersville was named “Ballpark of the Year” by BaseballParks.com. The group has presented this honor to a new or remodeled baseball stadium every year since 2000. The Field of...
MLB
101.9 KELO-FM

Canaries lose both games of doubleheader to Explorers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Canaries dropped both games of a doubleheader against the Sioux City Explorers at The Birdcage Saturday. The Canaries rallied late in the seventh inning of Game 1 but ultimately fell 4-3. Trey Michalczewski hit an RBI double that scored Zane Gurwitz in the seventh. Cade Gotta walked three times in Game 2, but LHP Tyler Koch (1-2) stole the show with a seven inning no-hit performance to silence Canary bats. The Birds fell by a final score of 8-0. LHP Ty Culbreth (7-9) suffered the loss in Game 1 after allowing four earned runs in six innings of work for the Canaries. LHP Kris Regas (0-2) took the loss in Game 2 for the Birds. Regas went five innings, allowing seven earned runs on twelve hits while striking out six Explorers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Ringer

Tim Anderson on ‘Field of Dreams,’ Creating Rivals, and Keeping the .300 Hitter Alive

CC slings heat about the recent Mets thumbs-down controversy, Justin Fields, and Cody Bellinger’s 2021 struggles (0:30). Then, the guys are joined by White Sox star Tim Anderson to discuss his walk-off in the MLB Field of Dreams game, why he doesn’t mind making enemies among his rival MLB cohorts, what it takes to hit .300 in the modern game, and how he’s drastically improved his defense at the MLB level (29:00).
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy