Texas State takes walk-off win against FIU in overtime, 23-17

Almost a year before Texas State took a walk-off win at Florida International, the Bobcats were devastated in a similar fashion. On Sept. 12, 2020, the maroon and gold suffered a 51-48 loss to UTSA. The team had trailed 24-7 at halftime but fought back to score 34 points in the second half and tie the game at 41-41 by the end of regulation. Texas State matched the Roadrunners’ touchdown in the first overtime period to stay in the game. But the Bobcats came up short on its next possession, failing to reach the end zone and missing a 20-yard field goal to lose the game.