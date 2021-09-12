CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Adaptive Manufacturing Gets Real with New Materials Handling Tech

By David Greenfield
automationworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdaptive manufacturing is a concept that centers on a manufacturer’s ability to rapidly change production operations to meet the need for demand-driven products—an increasingly important capability for manufacturers as more products are designed for customizability. Meeting such demands is leading technology suppliers to develop automated material handling systems that allow manufacturers to more easily meet the market’s demand for custom products.

www.automationworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
automationworld.com

RoBex Rolls Out a Creative Way to Pay for Equipment

The skills shortage has manufacturers turning to automation. But buying the equipment and technology that will fill the void of workers on the production or packaging lines presents yet another problem. These systems are expensive. So expensive, in fact, that manufacturers—especially ones with multiple plants—have to prioritize projects and sometimes put off purchases indefinitely.
SOFTWARE
automationworld.com

Optimizing Manufacturing General and Administrative Costs

General and administrative (G&A) costs are a challenge for manufacturers. In good times, G&A is often ignored. After all, it is a common belief that improvements in technology and process typically move costs from the front lines to the back office. In lean times, companies target G&A activities with aggressive budget reductions and tell them to do more with less. One reason this happens is traditional financial reporting lumps G&A into an amorphous line item for board and senior executive examination. Companies that engage in comprehensive, causal managerial cost, revenue, and profit analysis have a much better model to evaluate the value and performance of G&A resources.
ECONOMY
nddist.com

Q&A: PwC on How Manufacturing Execs are Handling Labor Issues Amid COVID

Despite 15 months of consecutive growth, US manufacturers continue facing workforce strategy challenges in the wake of the lasting COVID-19 pandemic. Roughly four in ten industrial executives expect their workforce will be a mix of full-time in-person, remote, or hybrid. Launched Aug. 19, PwC’s Next in Work Pulse Survey found that in addition to return-to-work concerns, industrial executives are struggling with employee resignation and retention, along with the Biden administration's newly-enacted mask mandate for all firms with at least 100 employees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sme.org

Material Handling Traceability and Economics: The Digital Thread in AM

As additive manufacturing (AM) makes strides towards volume production in the medical device industry, challenges around additive materials need to be addressed to allow for a smoother transition towards reliable mass production. Barriers include powder quality, powder reusability, powder handling, and inventory management. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Robot#Material Handling#Beckhoff Automation#Xts#Halbach#Collision
rubbernews.com

Belt Power adds ECI, material handling to portfolio

MARIETTA, Ga.—Belt Power L.L.C. continues to make waves in the merger and acquisition space, adding Engineered Components Inc. to its portfolio July 16, just seven months after purchasing Denver-based Rubber Service Corp. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Shorehill Capital L.L.C., a private equity firm based in Chicago, owns...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

LG’s "Real Folding Window" Material Is Allegedly as Strong as Glass

LG has created a new flexible display material that it claims is as strong as glass. Named the “Real Folding Window,” the material was developed by LG Chem and consists of PET film that’s coated on both sides with new technology that gives it more strength while reducing folding marks.
ELECTRONICS
Pittsburgh Business Times

ExOne to deepen partnership with Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Technology and Advanced Materials

The ExOne Co. announced it would be deepening its relationship with the German-based Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Technology and Advanced Materials (Fraunhofer IFAM) as part of a relationship that has spanned more than two decades. According to an ExOne press release, the North Huntingdon-based sand and metal 3D printer manufacturer...
PITTSBURGH, PA
automationworld.com

The Maintenance-Finance-Safety Connection

Most coverage of computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS) tends to focus on their ability to reduce downtime, guide maintenance teams, and improve production operations. What’s not typically discussed is how CMMS can be used to mitigate physical and financial risks. Paul Lachance, senior manufacturing advisor at Dude Solutions (a CMMS...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Podcast
MySanAntonio

Leading Supply Chain Solution Provider, Made4net, Announces Rebrand

Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain solutions, today announced a rebranding to include a new visual identity, logo and website. Made4net is recognized for its configurable supply chain solutions that are scalable for companies of all sizes. The new brand highlights the flexibility of the company’s solutions and services, which give customers the ability to quickly adapt to changing supply chain markets and customer demands.
SOFTWARE
republic-online.com

How to help seniors adapt to automotive tech

Modern automobiles are more technologically advanced than ever before. That tech isn’t just making driving more comfortable and convenient, but also more safe. In a recent analysis of motor vehicle accidents, researchers at the International Institute for Highway Safety found that vehicles with blind spot and lane departure warning systems were involved in 11 percent fewer sideswipes and head-on crashes than cars that did not feature such systems.
CARS
ZDNet

Juniper rolls out campus fabric management service to handle more devices

Juniper Networks on Tuesday announced updates to its enterprise portfolio that will make it easier for organizations to deploy, operate and troubleshoot campus networks. The enhancements include a new campus fabric management capability that should help enterprises handle the growing number of mobile and IoT devices on their networks. Juniper is also expanding the capabilities of the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant to offer more proactive problem remediation.
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Siemens partners with Digi-Key for Automation and Control products

Digi-Key Electronics has signed a distribution deal with Siemens for its range of automation and control products, the companies have announced. The partnership will cover products such as power supplies, human-machine interface (HMI) technology, programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and heavy duty switches. Sectors addressed include automotive manufacturing, data centers, electronics manufacturing, healthcare.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Nextech AR Announces It has Launched Groundbreaking CAD to 3D Technology And Files a Provisional Patent

This technology will greatly reduce the cost and accelerate the CAD conversion process across industries. Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services has announced it has launched its groundbreaking CAD to POLY solution. The Company is now incorporating into its services a technology to create optimized 3D meshes that are suitable for 3D and AR applications. Due to the global CAD market being dominated by large manufacturers from; automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, civil and construction, electrical & electronics, pharmaceutical, healthcare, consumer goods and others, the company believes that this technology gives the company a first mover advantage in the (according to BIS Research) $11 billion dollar CAD market and expands its augmented reality business beyond ecommerce.
SOFTWARE
automationworld.com

ANCA to Launch AutoMarkX, an Automated Laser Marking System at EMO 2021

As the cutting tool industry moves towards more complex geometries and away from standard tools, manufacturers are needing to find new solutions. Often referenced as special tools, ANCA will showcase the technology, software and automation at EMO Milano 2021 that enables customers to design and grind multiple tool types in one batch, making special tools a more profitable strategy.
SOFTWARE
ithinkdiff.com

Apple Car will be independently manufactured by the Cupertino tech giant

A new report from a Korean publisher MK claims that the Cupertino tech giant has decided to manufacturer its own autonomous electric vehicle (EV), Apple Car. After several failed negotiations with automakers, the tech giant has decided to assemble the EV itself. Previously, reports corroborate this claim. So far, Apple...
BUSINESS
hrexecutive.com

5 ways to get ahead of Biden’s new employer vaccine mandate

In addition to questions about the details that have been released—including that federal employees and contractors must be vaccinated with no testing option and that private-sector employers must mandate vaccines or weekly testing—concerns about pandemic-driven shifts in how many employers operate are coming up, said Jillian Kornblatt, a labor and employment partner at Dorsey & Whitney.
INDUSTRY
startlandnews.com

Product without a pitch deck: How one startup tech veteran is seeding his new venture with ‘something real’

Ryan Townsend has worked within some of Kansas City’s most headline-grabbing startups for years, but now he’s taking the lead with his product-driven venture Hively — focusing specifically on bringing a mobile-first solution to event management. “I’ve always been the technology guy,” Townsend said, referencing his time as chief technology...
KANSAS CITY, KS
automationworld.com

Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Remote Access

IBM announced a new collaboration with engineering consultancy firm Black and Veatch to combine IBM’s Maximo Application Suite of software products with Black and Veatch’s experience in the field of real-time data analytics. Remote access use has boomed over the past few years, as companies have sought to maximize productivity...
SOFTWARE
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy