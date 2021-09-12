CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Carbon monoxide poisoning from food preparation sickens restaurant patrons

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials in Hong Kong are investigating carbon monoxide poisoning in a restaurant that left 14 people needing hospital treatment. The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health reported that the group ate a “hot pot” dinner using charcoal as cooking fuel in one room at a restaurant in Wan Chai. Hot pot is a shared meal that involves a pot of broth in the middle of the table with items such as vegetables and meat put in it to cook.

