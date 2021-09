Niagara County Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal on Thursday provided updates on two road construction projects in Niagara County: Bear Ridge Road and Lockport Road. Meal said asphalt surface replacement on Bear Ridge between Campbell Boulevard and West Canal Road will begin the week of Sept. 6. Part of this section, from West Canal to Irish Road, is currently closed except for local traffic, due to a bridge replacement. The section of Bear Ridge from Irish Road to Campbell Boulevard will remain open to local traffic only during the resurfacing project, though there will be lane restrictions during the milling and paving, controlled by flaggers and portable traffic lights.

13 DAYS AGO