Alexander City, AL

HIRING FULL-TIME MANUFACTURING POSITIONS

Dadeville Record
 4 days ago

Are you looking for employment at this time? Are you currently employed and wanting to make a career change? Call Allegiance Staffing today! We have job opportunities in both the Alexander City area and the Dadeville area. Let us get you started on your new career path today! If you are interested, please contact Allegiance Staffing Alex City Branch at 256-329-3477 for more information or apply online at www.allegiancestaffing.com. We look forward to hearing from you soon!!

