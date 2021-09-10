CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Over-the-counter rapid antigen tests can help slow the spread of COVID-19 -- here's how to use them effectively

By Zoë McLaren University of Maryland, Baltimore County
ravallirepublic.com
 9 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Zoë McLaren, University of Maryland, Baltimore County. (THE CONVERSATION) The rise of the highly transmissible delta variantaround the U.S. has increased demand for rapid antigen COVID-19 tests that can be purchased from a pharmacy without a prescription, used at home, school or work and that give results in 15 minutes.

ravallirepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
sciencebasedmedicine.org

Intubations and Accusations: Doctors were “just going crazy, and intubating people who did not have to be intubated”

My first article on famed Stanford epidemiologist Dr. John Ioannidis discussed his flawed fatality calculations that required over 100% of New York City’s population to be infected with the virus, as well as his claim (later promoted by QAnon accounts) that death certificates couldn’t be trusted, as many COVID-19 victims were dying with the virus not from the virus. Looking back on my pleonastic article and the myriad of false claims I discussed, one has stuck in my mind more than the others. In that article, I noted Dr. Ioannidis’s appearance on the Plenary Session Podcast where he said (at 1:37:25) that “a lot of lives” were lost early in the pandemic in part because of doctors “not knowing how to use mechanical ventilation, just going crazy, and intubating people who did not have to be intubated”. Dr. Ioannidis did not provide any evidence for this claim, nor did the podcast host, who agreed with him.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

What Biden’s COVID-19 Plan Means for At-Home Rapid Tests

The Biden administration plans to increase the availability of rapid at-home COVID-19 tests. Experts say that increasing testing capacity will be key to quelling the pandemic. Rapid COVID-19 tests can be less sensitive than laboratory-based PCR tests and they shouldn’t be used as a replacement for vaccination and mask use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Rapid Antigen Test#Over The Counter#University Of Maryland#The White House#Pcr
Business Insider

FDA Expands Quanterix's COVID-19 Antigen Test Emergency Use Label

The FDA has expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) label for Quanterix Corporation's (NASDAQ:QTRX) Simoa SARS-CoV-2 N Protein Antigen Test. The expanded label will include testing with a nasal swab and saliva samples and asymptomatic serial testing with nasal swab samples. The expanded label establishes this test as the first...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

How privileged politicians will get rapid Covid tests with results in just 10 minutes to get them back to work - but YOU are still not allowed

Politicians are set to introduce rapid Covid testing to their workplace while continuing to prevent members of the public from accessing the tests at home. Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) will be introduced at NSW Parliament this week for politicians and staff to help facilitate the return of more workers to the building.
WORLD
Savannah Morning News

Rapid tests can help detect COVID-19. Here's how to use them effectively

This an op-ed by Zoë McLaren an associate professor of public policy at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She wrote this piece for The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. The rise of the highly transmissible delta variant around the U.S....
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Oklahoma Daily

COVID-19 antigen test kits available for purchase on campus in efforts to increase testing amid delta variant, risk levels

COVID-19 antigen testing kits are now available for $18 at Xcetra and the Union Market. Antigen tests are at-home swab tests that provide results in 15 minutes. These tests are often referred to as “rapid tests”, but are found to be less accurate than traditional molecular tests that are processed in laboratories, according to the CDC, as they are more likely to generate false negatives.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
Cleveland News - Fox 8

What you need to know about over-the-counter COVID-19 tests

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health is clearing up confusion between over-the-counter COVID-19 tests and those distributed as at-home tests. While an over-the-counter self-test bought at a drug store may bring some peace of mind, they are reportedly not to be used in an official capacity to release someone from quarantine or isolation. On the other hand, an at-home test is set up to be administered by a person in their home under the supervision of a medical professional via telehealth.
CLEVELAND, OH
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
INDUSTRY
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
WebMD

Here's How COVID-19 Can Affect Your Mouth

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A lost or altered sense of taste, dry mouth and sores are common among COVID-19 patients and those symptoms may last long after others disappear, Brazilian researchers report. Nearly 4 in 10 COVID patients experience impaired taste or total loss of taste, but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

Can Intranasal COVID Vaccines Help Stop the Spread?

There are currently 20 different vaccines, authorized or approved by various national regulatory agencies, that are achieving their goal in the fight against COVID-19. Countless more are in various stages of development and clinical trials. This goal was (and still is) the prevention of hospitalizations, critical illnesses, and death. But now, the Delta variant is spreading like wildfire, overwhelming our hospitals and intensive care units. And clearly, fully vaccinated individuals who contract the highly contagious Delta variant are still able to transmit live virus. COVID-19 continues to fester and mutate. What might come next, Upsilon? Omega? We have utterly failed to break the train of virus transmission.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy