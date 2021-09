Spirited gatherings are anticipated as the new Ghost Light Lounge prepares to open later this month. following summer renovations at the Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St. A pair of grants helped finance the $90,000 project in time for the start of the 2021-22 concert season, split between renovation work and new furnishings and equipment in the remodeled first-floor space that formerly housed Stoughton City Hall.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO