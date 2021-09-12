"Everyday Objects"

What should I do if my child gets something stuck in her ear or nose?. Stay calm, and reassure her that it's no big deal. If the object is clearly visible and soft or flexible enough to be removed easily, grasp it with a pair of tweezers and gently pull it out. Never attempt to remove an object with a cotton swab or household items such as matches or toothpicks; you could end up pushing it farther in and causing damage. Also, don't try to remove the object with tweezers if your child won't hold still.

KIDS ・ 5 DAYS AGO