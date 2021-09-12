CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Everyday Objects"

traverseticker.com
 5 days ago

This exhibition explores the new & unexpected aesthetic possibilities in mundane objects – as art-making materials, & as new objects & ideas. Opening Reception on Aug. 27 from 6-8pm. Exhibit runs Aug. 27 - Oct. 28. The GAAC is also offering four companion programs that dig deeper into the ideas behind "Everyday Objects": Online interviews with visual artists from Leelanau County & Ohio whose work is built from repurposed & second-hand objects; & with Leelanau County author Lynne Rae Perkins about her new book, "The Museum of Everything."

www.traverseticker.com

essexnewsdaily.com

Studio Montclair to present ‘Inspired by an Object’

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Studio Montclair will present “Inspired by an Object,” a concurrent exhibition, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 15 at both Montclair Art Museum’s Vance Wall Art Education Gallery, 3 S. Mountain Ave., and Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. An opening reception will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Montclair Art Museum and from 3 to 5 p.m. at Studio Montclair Gallery.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
traverseticker.com

Artists for Wings of Wonder Exhibit

The 3rd annual community fundraiser exhibit, which features over 30 artists, with Raptor themed artwork, all in an effort to raise funds to help Wings of Wonder transition into The Migizi Eagle rehabilitation. The show is open for viewing & purchase from Sept. 11-30.
VISUAL ART
traverseticker.com

The Art of Lori Sikkema

Stop by the Visitor Center & view the fabric collage artwork of Lori Sikkema, on display through Oct.
VISUAL ART
traverseticker.com

Close to Home: Contemporary Anishinaabek Artists

An exhibit of works from Anishinaabek artists in the region, supplemented by objects in the Dennos Museum Center’s collection. Artists include Kelly Church, Reneé Dillard, Jamie John, Yvonne Walker Keshick, & Jenna Wood. Represents current trends & connections to traditional practice by contemporary, working artists.
VISUAL ART
traverseticker.com

Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories

This exhibition explores off-reservation boarding schools in its kaleidoscope of voices. Visitors will explore photographs, artwork, interviews, interactive timelines, & immersive environments, including classroom & dormitory settings. Objects such as a period barber chair & a young Seminole girl’s skirt, as well as reproduction elements poignantly illuminate first-person accounts.
VISUAL ART
traverseticker.com

Northport Photo Exhibition

See photos from established & emerging photographers. Nature, landscape, waterscape & more. Photographs are available at the exhibit & online. They can be printed on different substrates such as paper, canvas or metal in various sizes. The Grand Opening will be held on Sept. 3 from 5-7pm. The exhibition is held Sept. 4-19 in both the gallery & online. The gallery is open Weds. through Sun., 12-4pm.
NORTHPORT, MI
traverseticker.com

Opening Reception - A Wild Heart

A New Collection by Heather Harrington. Enjoy sweet treats & lemonade from 1-5pm, or grab a complimentary glass of wine from 5-7pm. Harrington will be releasing her new abstract beach series paintings, inspired by her love of Lake Michigan beaches. An art bar will be set up for you to stop in & make your own goods. The show runs through Sept. 20.
VISUAL ART
vtcng.com

The extraordinary, everyday of life in Vermont

I’ve been writing this column for 18 years, and it’s time to stop. I’ve promised the newspaper this piece and one more to follow. I’ve tried in these essays to focus on the ordinary, everyday life we all struggle to make sense of, enjoy and memorize. I (mostly) leave the rest to others.
VERMONT STATE
traverseticker.com

Artist Pop-Up + Demos at the GAAC

Participating studio artists will demonstrate what they do, talk about their work, & exhibit. The Pop-Up exhibitors are: Lauren Everett Finn, painting; Tracie Herkner, hand spinner; Colleen Kole, improve quilt maker; Mark Mehaffey, watercolor & acrylic painting; Jessica Kovan, mixed media; Sue Nichols, needle felting; John Huston, raku pottery firing. There will also be live music from acoustical string players Glenn Wolff & Windy Ridge from 12:30-2pm.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
WTVF

How to be Happier and Healthier Everyday

Oprah’s wellness expert Radha Agrawal gave practical tips to be happier and healthier every day and find more joy in your life. For more information, visit www.radhaagrawal.com. Take the free Happiness Quiz and learn more about the Daybreaker movement at www.dose.daybreaker.com.
FITNESS
UPI News

Long-lost Baroque painting found hanging in New York church

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A long-lost, 17th-century Baroque painting is being examined by art historians after it was spotted hanging in a New York church. Thomas Ruggio, assistant professor of visual arts at Iona College, said he was visiting The Holy Family Church in New Rochelle earlier this year when a painting on the wall caught his eye.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
healthday.com

Object Lodged in Nose or Ear

What should I do if my child gets something stuck in her ear or nose?. Stay calm, and reassure her that it's no big deal. If the object is clearly visible and soft or flexible enough to be removed easily, grasp it with a pair of tweezers and gently pull it out. Never attempt to remove an object with a cotton swab or household items such as matches or toothpicks; you could end up pushing it farther in and causing damage. Also, don't try to remove the object with tweezers if your child won't hold still.
KIDS
hackaday.com

‘Quiet On The Set’ Goes For Objects, Too

Unless you’re sonically savvy, trying to sleep, or simply on edge, you probably don’t realize just how noisy common items can be. Pretty much everything makes enough racket to ruin a sound man’s day, or at the very least, their chance of picking up the dialogue between two characters. What you need on a set are noiseless but realistic versions of common noisemakers like paper bags, ice cubes, and to a lesser extent, billiard balls.
REDDIT
rachaelraymag.com

Cookbook Crush: Everyday Entertaining

Elizabeth Van Lierde's debut cookbook will make you want to break out your "good plates" and fire up the group chat. Gathering-remember that? While the pandemic has changed how we get together, it’s certainly driven home what’s most important: being with the people who make you smile the widest. The setting just may not be at a fancy restaurant or a crowded bar. But as we head into Labor Day Weekend, I’m more excited than ever to have my people over and sharpen my hosting skills.
RECIPES
traverseticker.com

Court Orders Interlochen Community School To Revert Back To Interlochen Center For The Arts; TCAPS To Consider Appeal

Interlochen Center for the Arts is preparing to resume ownership of the Interlochen Community School after a judge ruled that the property must revert back to ICA from Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) due to a lack of public school use on the site. TCAPS board trustees - who have until Friday to appeal the ruling - will discuss the case in closed session tonight (Monday) to determine how to move forward.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
hunker.com

DIY Plinth to Elevate Common Objects

Plinths — also known as pedestals, columns, or display stands — are commonly used in museums and retail stores to give objects both height and stature. But more recently, they've gained popularity in home decor use as well. Not only do they elevate common objects like vases and vessels, they also lend a more curated, sculptural look to your favorite accessories. We decided to make our own, and gave it a cool textured look while we were at it. It's easy to build, and you can customize the size to fit your space. Style it with flowers, sculptures, or other objet d'art to add instant visual interest to any little nook or corner!
INTERIOR DESIGN

