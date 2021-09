See photos from established & emerging photographers. Nature, landscape, waterscape & more. Photographs are available at the exhibit & online. They can be printed on different substrates such as paper, canvas or metal in various sizes. The Grand Opening will be held on Sept. 3 from 5-7pm. The exhibition is held Sept. 4-19 in both the gallery & online. The gallery is open Weds. through Sun., 12-4pm.

NORTHPORT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO