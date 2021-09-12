CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll, IA

Brincks Exteriors Sports Report, Saturday Volleyball, Kuemper 5-0, Carroll 2-2, ESC 3-2, SCC 0-5, CRB 1-3 and IKM-Manning

By Jeff Blankman
1380kcim.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Sac and Kuemper At South Central Calhoun Tournament. Kuemper looked sharp on Saturday, setting the tempo with a 28-26 come from behind win over ranked Ridge View in their first set of the morning. The Knights rode that wave to a tournament championship without dropping a set on the day and only being challenged by East Sac the rest of the day. The Raiders finished 3-2 on the day with losses to Kuemper and their final match of the day against Ridge View. East Sac, Ridge View and Harlan all went 3-2 and with the Raptors taking 2nd, Harlan 3rd and the Raiders 4th after they went down to the 3rd tie-breaker to figure out the places. South Central Calhoun played well and showed some growth but finished 0-5. They hung tough in most sets losing by a combined 6 points to East Sac, lost 28-26 to Harlan in set 1 and they won a set against Ridge View.

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

Related
1380kcim.com

Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: Kuemper Boys Cross Country Finishes Sixth Among Tough Competition Thursday at Gilbert Invite at ISU

Boys Cross Country Results for Thursday, September 9th. Kuemper raced against tough competition at the Gilbert Invite at Iowa State University Thursday and were able to finish in sixth as a team. Kuemper finished the meet with 170 points, just outside the top five. Dallas-Center-Grimes won the meet with a team score of 39.
SPORTS
1380kcim.com

Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: Paton Churdan and Glidden Ralston (3-0) Volleyball Win, AWV Lost in 5 on Monday

Paton Churdan hosted the Bulldogs for their home opener and just their 3rd match of the season. The young and inexperienced Rockets made some defensive adjustments after dropping both ends of a triangular at Ar-We-Va in their opener and Head Coach Makayla Sparr was happy with how the kids adjusted. The Rockets were able to battle back from deficits in sets 1 and 4 to pick up their first win of the season. Their serve was a big part of their attack and Paige Teeples kept swinging to pace the offense. The win moves the Rockets to 1-2.
SPORTS
1380kcim.com

(PHOTOS) Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: Volleyball Recaps from Tuesday, Sept 14th

25-22, 25-21, 25-18 Kuemper picked up a nice win over Harlan just 3 days after sweeping them in Rockwell City at the South Central Calhoun Tournament on Saturday. The Knights only trailed four times the entire match as they were in control most of the match with leads of 6 in sets 1 and 2 and a 7 point lead in the final set. Harlan made runs to get back into every set and weren’t going away easy but the Knights kept pounding with Sophie Badding, Kamryn Venner, Kenzie Schon and Frannie Glynn. Kuemper won the service battle finishing with 7 aces. The win improves the Knights to 12-4 overall and 3-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: Boys Cross Country Results Thursday, September 16th

Boys Cross Country Results Thursday, September 16th. Audubon, IKM-Manning and Kuemper At Panorama Invite. Kuemper had a solid showing finishing in 6th place overall with 192 points. IKM-Manning finished in the middle of a strong field taking 8th place with 238 points and Audubon had no team score with only 1 runner. The Knights finished with four runners in the top 35 and two in the top 20. IKM-Manning had two in top 40 and Audubon lone runner was 59th.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oelwein, IA
Carroll, IA
Sports
City
Carroll, IA
City
Algona, IA
City
Cherokee, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
1380kcim.com

Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: Football Recaps from Friday, September 17th

Recap stories for local football games on Friday, September 17th, 2021. The Kuemper Knights got back to .500 with a dominant win over MVAO-COU. From start to finish, Kuemper was dominant on both sides of the ball. Cooper Pottebaum started off the scoring for the Knights with a one-yard plunge into the touchdown, giving Kuemper the 7-0 lead. From the Rams 35 yard line, Copper Pottebaum found Dennis Vonnahme downfield for the touchdown, extending the Kuemper lead to 14-0 going into the second quarter. Cooper Pottebaum got the offense going at the start of the second quarter where he took the ball 30-yard for a touchdown and on the next offensive drive, Nate Overmohle grabbed a 30-yard receiving touchdown, giving Kuemper the 28-0 lead. The Knight’s defense forced another punt for MVAO-COU, giving the Knights the ball on the Rams 42 yard line. Finishing that offensive drive was Taye Vonnahme who ran in a five-yard touchdown, giving the Knights a huge 35-0 lead going into halftime.
SPORTS
dbrnews.com

Wolves 0-3 at Carroll volleyball tournament

IKM-Manning wound up 0-3 in matches and 0-6 in games played at the Carroll High Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. Picking up wins over the Wolves were Carroll (21-9, 21-7), Newell-Fonda (21-14, 21-10) and Fort Dodge (21-16, 21-19). The day’s results left IKM-Manning at 0-14 overall in matches and 2-33 in...
MANNING, IA
1380kcim.com

(PHOTOS) Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: 7 Area Teams Were in Action on Monday

25-10, 25-10, 25-12 Kuemper had their best match of the season at the service line and made quick work of Creston. The Knights won all three sets by double digits and nearly won two sets by holding the Panthers to single digits. Kuemper served 95.8%, finishing with 3 aces but they kept Creston out of system. Kuemper was effective in every aspect of the game, averaging 13 digs per set and hitting .432 at the net.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy