Brincks Exteriors Sports Report, Saturday Volleyball, Kuemper 5-0, Carroll 2-2, ESC 3-2, SCC 0-5, CRB 1-3 and IKM-Manning

East Sac and Kuemper At South Central Calhoun Tournament. Kuemper looked sharp on Saturday, setting the tempo with a 28-26 come from behind win over ranked Ridge View in their first set of the morning. The Knights rode that wave to a tournament championship without dropping a set on the day and only being challenged by East Sac the rest of the day. The Raiders finished 3-2 on the day with losses to Kuemper and their final match of the day against Ridge View. East Sac, Ridge View and Harlan all went 3-2 and with the Raptors taking 2nd, Harlan 3rd and the Raiders 4th after they went down to the 3rd tie-breaker to figure out the places. South Central Calhoun played well and showed some growth but finished 0-5. They hung tough in most sets losing by a combined 6 points to East Sac, lost 28-26 to Harlan in set 1 and they won a set against Ridge View.