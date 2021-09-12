CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
IRS

Julie Jason: Celebrating 401(k) Day with a challenge

By Julie Jason
Connecticut Post
 5 days ago

Do you know anyone who doesn’t participate in his or her 401(k) plan at work? Perhaps it’s a family member or friend, or someone who just started working after college?. Purdue Pharma prepares to dissolve. What'll happen to OxyContin?. If you’re not sure, the perfect opportunity to bring up the...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Judge refuses to suspend vaccine mandate for NY healthcare workers

SYOSSET, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — A federal judge has refused to suspend New York’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for healthcare workers after a group of three nurses filed a lawsuit to fight the order. Two nurses who work at Syosset Hospital, and a third who works at St. Joseph’s Hospital in...
SYOSSET, NY
WTOP

DC’s AG alleges longtime fraternity officer improperly benefited from funds

A Georgetown University fraternity is at the center of a legal fight that involves a longtime member, the fraternity’s nonprofit foundation and D.C.’s attorney general. In a civil complaint filed in D.C. Superior Court in June, Karl Racine alleges that a longtime officer for both Delta Phi Epsilon and its nonprofit foundation accumulated power over the course of decades, then used his position to gain foundation help in buying his Georgetown home.
GEORGETOWN, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Security#Purdue Pharma#Retirement#Finra#Tinyurl Com 3e3wxvxs#Jd#Llm
Time

IRA vs. 401(k): Is One Better Than The Other?

When comparing IRAs and 401(k)s, one isn’t necessarily better than the other. Both are investment accounts that can give you the tax benefits, flexibility, and freedom that you may be looking for in your financial planning. “They have many similarities. They both serve as retirement savings vehicles that offer tax-deferred...
PERSONAL FINANCE
reportertoday.com

The 401(k): A Closer Look September 10th is National 401(k) Day

If you just started a new job, and you’re looking at the 401(k) options that are available, you probably have questions about how it all works. Your golden years depend on investment choices you make today. And if you’re counting on your 401(k) to be a big part of your financial picture, it’s important to get your questions answered.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
IRS
News-Herald

The 401(k): A closer look

If you just started a new job and looking at the 401(k) option, you probably have questions about how it all works. Your golden years depend on investment choices you make today. And if you’re counting on your 401(k) to be a big part of your financial picture, it’s important to get your questions answered.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

National 401(k) Day 2021: How To Roll Over Your 401K?

Every employee's dream is to have a well-planned retirement to not have to worry about their finances when they're already in their golden years. While current challenges might make that dream difficult to achieve, the National 401(k) Day was created to remind people of its importance and that it's not impossible.
INCOME TAX
KXLY

Is Your 401(k) on Track for a Millionaire Retirement?

Many people have the goal of retiring with $1 million or more in savings. But if you’re an average earner, you might assume that a nest egg in the millions is out of reach. Actually, it’s possible to retire a millionaire even on an average salary. And if you’re an above-average earner, it’s certainly doable.
ECONOMY
hermoney.com

No 401(k)? No Worries, You Can Still Retire On Time

Not every employer offers a 401(k) as a retirement savings vehicle. Even without one, you can still make sure you’re on track to retire on time. If you work for a company that offers a 401(k), it’s easy to build up your savings for retirement. The money is automatically deposited from your paychecks ‘pre-tax,’ without you ever having to think about it. And we all love saving pre-tax — that means that money you would have paid to Uncle Sam instead goes toward your retirement. A win-win! Automatic deposits to your retirement account also mean there’s less chance you’ll spend that money somewhere else. (Out of sight, out of mind!) It’s a great way to pay yourself first, which is one of the cornerstones of building wealth. If you’re fortunate enough to work for a company that offers to match any portion of your contributions, that’s just free money that’s like a rocket-booster to your investment returns.
PERSONAL FINANCE
koamnewsnow.com

3 Better Ways to Save for Retirement Than a 401(k)

A 401(k) is the go-to retirement account for most workers who have access to one, but it’s not the best choice in every situation. There are other places you can stash your savings that offer greater flexibility and control over your investments. Here are three you should consider adding to your retirement plan.
PERSONAL FINANCE
tnj.com

Can bankruptcy creditor seize inherited 401(k) accounts?

Q: Can bankruptcy creditors grab a debtor’s inherited 401(k) account?. A: No. In a recent case, a woman inherited a 401(k) from a friend and filed bankruptcy soon after. The bankruptcy trustee argued that an inherited 401(k) should be treated the same as an inherited IRA, which the Supreme Court ruled in 2014 is not exempt from the bankruptcy estate. A bankruptcy court in North Carolina recently disagreed, saying a 401(k) inherited from a non-spouse prior to bankruptcy is not property of the estate, in part because of the transfer restrictions under federal pension and retirement law. The plan states that the 401(k) can’t be reached by creditors, and account owners cannot pledge or assign it.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Connecticut Post

CT jobs momentum slows in August, ahead of holiday hiring

Hiring appeared to slow in Connecticut in August in line with the country as a whole, but many companies are pushing hard to convince people to apply for available jobs as they look ahead to the holiday crush. The state Department of Labor released estimates on Thursday that the state...
CONNECTICUT STATE
US News and World Report

Are 401(k)s Worth It?

While 401(k) plans typically come with benefits that promote long-term saving, you might find some drawbacks as well. Understanding the potential downsides of 401(k)s, along with how to resolve or work around them, can help you better plan for your financial future. Some of the common disadvantages of 401(k)s include:
INCOME TAX
crossroadstoday.com

3 Better Ways to Save for Retirement Than a 401(k)

A 401(k) is the go-to retirement account for most workers who have access to one, but it’s not the best choice in every situation. There are other places you can stash your savings that offer greater flexibility and control over your investments. Here are three you should consider adding to your retirement plan.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Quad Cities Onlines

3 Better Ways to Save for Retirement Than a 401(k)

A 401(k) is the go-to retirement account for most workers who have access to one, but it's not the best choice in every situation. There are other places you can stash your savings that offer greater flexibility and control over your investments. Here are three you should consider adding to your retirement plan.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Tulsa World

3 Better Ways to Save for Retirement Than a 401(k)

A 401(k) is the go-to retirement account for most workers who have access to one, but it's not the best choice in every situation. There are other places you can stash your savings that offer greater flexibility and control over your investments. Here are three you should consider adding to your retirement plan.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy