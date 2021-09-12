Williamstown girls take Chick-Fil-A Invite
PARKERSBURG — The 22nd annual Chick-Fil-A Invitational provided all kinds of entertainment Saturday morning at Wood County’s 4-H Campgrounds in Mineral Wells. Fifty-two teams from across the Mountain State converged on the Mid-Ohio Valley to give the challenging course the best they had. When it was all said and down, the Winfield boys and Williamstown girls walked out with the overall team leads. Among the competition came a little history, too.www.newsandsentinel.com
Comments / 0