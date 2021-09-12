The higher education system in Canada. Admission to the Bachelor’s degree
International students can get higher education in Canada after graduating from high school. To do this, they need to choose a Canadian college or university. Collect a package of documents and submit an application form for consideration by the admissions committee. The process of admission to higher education institutions in Canada is simple. But there are important nuances that are worth remembering.www.scrapdigest.com
Comments / 0