Sheriff’s detectives serve search warrant at illegal marijuana dispensary, arrest two people
Spring Valley, CA–Sheriff’s detectives Wednesday served a search warrant and arrested two people at an illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley. Deputies from the Special Enforcement Detail, assisted detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Marijuana Enforcement Team, during the 7 p.m. search at the marijuana dispensary, located in the 600 block of Grand Avenue.sandiegocountynews.com
Comments / 0