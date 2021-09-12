Suarez builds case for rotation, fans 7 Astros

HOUSTON -- José Suarez has certainly been making his case to be part of the Angels' pitching plans in 2021. Suarez, coming off his first career complete game, turned in another strong outing, this time against the first-place Astros, throwing 5 2/3 solid innings in a 4-2 win on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Angels manager Joe Maddon was hopeful that Suarez’s complete game against the Rangers on Sept. 4 would act as a growth moment for Suarez, and while he didn’t pitch as deep into the game this time, he was still effective, allowing one run on three hits with seven strikeouts.