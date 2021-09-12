CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Suarez builds case for rotation, fans 7 Astros

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON -- José Suarez has certainly been making his case to be part of the Angels' pitching plans in 2021. Suarez, coming off his first career complete game, turned in another strong outing, this time against the first-place Astros, throwing 5 2/3 solid innings in a 4-2 win on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Angels manager Joe Maddon was hopeful that Suarez’s complete game against the Rangers on Sept. 4 would act as a growth moment for Suarez, and while he didn’t pitch as deep into the game this time, he was still effective, allowing one run on three hits with seven strikeouts.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
FanSided

LA Angels: 3 discouraging signs from Houston Astros series

The LA Angels are now 70-73 after dropping two of three to the Houston Astros. They are now 10 games out of the playoffs, and you can kiss those hopes goodbye. It was a disappointing series, but I didn’t expect much of a different outcome to be honest. There were three discouraging aspects from this series in general, and at this point it feels like I’m only watching for Shohei Ohtani, Jared Walsh, Jo Adell, and Brandon Marsh. This season isn’t fun anymore.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
MLB

Crew eyes 'bigger picture,' looming clinch

DETROIT -- The Brewers played a terrific, historic series in Cleveland last weekend. They scored 24 runs and allowed seven hits in three games. They celebrated the second no-hitter in franchise history. They were charging toward October. Then it was on to Detroit, where the Brewers fell flat. After absorbing...
MLB
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/14/21: Gleyber Torres, Jose Siri, and Chris Paddack

An exciting win against the Red Sox, highlighted by a dominant Logan Gilbert performance and Mitch Haniger go-ahead home run, brings the Mariners within two games of a wild card spot. Second game of the series tonight at 7:10. Let’s do this. In Mariners news... The ACL Mariners are having...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Steve Cishek
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Mike Mayers
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Suarez expected to start as Los Angeles hosts Texas

Texas Rangers (47-87, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-68, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (3-11, 5.01 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (5-7, 3.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -170, Rangers +147; over/under is 8...
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

White Sox’ rotation is the heal deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn are on the injured list. Carlos Rodon has been limited to five innings and 67 and 77 pitches in his two starts since coming off it. With October only four or five turns in the rotation away, it’s not the most...
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Slugs homer No. 25

Suarez went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 15-5 loss to the Tigers. He got the Reds on the board with a blast off Tyler Alexander in the second inning, but Cincinnati was already in a 2-0 hole at that point. Suarez has gone yard in back-to-back games to give him 25 homers on the year, the fourth consecutive full season in which he's reached that mark, but he continues to struggle making consistent contact -- since the beginning of August, he's slashing .188/.284/.484 through 22 games.
MLB
numberfire.com

Reds leave Eugenio Suarez off Sunday lineup

The Cincinnati Reds did not list Eugenio Suarez in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Suarez will take the afternoon off while Mike Moustakas starts at third base and bats fifth. Suarez is projected to make 96 more plate appearances this season, with 6 home runs,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Rangers#Angels#Era
MLB

Notes: Rotation; Lopez; players of the month

KANSAS CITY -- Injuries, callups and an overworked bullpen caused the Royals to reconfigure their rotation over the past week, but they’re hoping things will go back to a normal rhythm as this weekend’s series against the White Sox kicks off. Carlos Hernández started Friday, with Daniel Lynch and Brady...
MLB
numberfire.com

Eugenio Suarez starting for Reds Monday afternoon

Cincinnati Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Suarez is getting the nod at third base while batting fourth in the order against Cubs starter Justin Steele. Our models project Suarez for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7...
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox: Building a better 2022 rotation with Max Scherzer

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 26: Max Scherzer #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on August 26, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) Max Scherzer as a 2022 Red...
MLB
MLB

'He was outstanding': Suarez tosses 1st CG

ANAHEIM -- It was easily the best start of José Suarez's career. Suarez had never pitched deeper than 5 2/3 innings in any of his 26 career starts, but he topped that with a complete game against the Rangers in a 4-1 win on Saturday at Angel Stadium. Suarez needed exactly 100 pitches to get 27 outs, allowing just one run on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. He became the first Angels pitcher to throw a complete game since Dylan Bundy on Aug. 6, 2020, against the Mariners.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Eugenio Suarez sitting Tuesday for Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Adrian Sampson and the Chicago Cubs. Mike Moustakas is starting on third base over Suarez and hitting fifth. numberFire’s models project Moustakas for 12.5 FanDuel points and he has a $2,300 salary on Tuesday’s...
MLB
Beaumont Enterprise

Astros fans celebrate Josh Reddick sighting at Minute Maid Park

Josh Reddick currently is out of baseball, but Astros fans gave him the royal "Woooo!" treatment when they spotted him at Monday night's game. Reddick and his wife Jett attended the game against the Mariners with front row seats in Minute Maid Park's Diamond Club near the Astros' on-deck circle. Once Reddick was shown on the video screen between innings, fans shouted out his trademark Ric Flair celebration throughout the rest of the game, which the Astros won 11-2.
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Suarez expected to start as Philadelphia hosts Colorado

Colorado Rockies (63-77, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (71-68, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (4-9, 4.16 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Phillies: Ranger Suarez (6-4, 1.38 ERA, .99 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -195, Rockies +167; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy