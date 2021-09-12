Adult Open Hockey

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs beat the Anchorage Wolverines 7-2 in an exhibition game Sunday at the Royal Business Systems Ice Center. The contest was a franchise first for the Wolverines, which are an expansion team in the North American Hockey League. The Ice Dogs, a longtime member of the NAHL,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (Sept. 4, 2021) – It had been over 950,000 minutes since the Stevens Institute of Technology field hockey team played in a competitive collegiate game. It took first-year Emily Smart under 60 minutes to make her impact once it returned as she scored the game-tying goal with just :20 seconds left in regulation and hit the game-winner in overtime to give the Ducks a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over Marywood University Saturday in the Betty Richey Tournament on the campus of Vassar College.
Many don’t know that Baylor used to have a hockey team. But after a long hiatus, Baylor is introducing an ice hockey club on campus. Starting the team has been a labor of love for club president Waco junior Daniel Atkins and Flower Mound graduate student Blake Bonner. After a year of work, the team is set to compete this fall semester.
Selinsgrove, Pa. (9/4/21) – In a battle of top 10 teams, the Kean University field hockey team edged #5 Salisbury University by the final of 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in day one of the Connie Harnum Classic hosted by Susquehanna University. Jordan Thompson got #10 Kean on the board first...
(Inside Science) -- Predictive eye movement research shows that the brains of hockey fans may share a similarity with retired star Wayne Gretzky's. Just as the Great One didn't skate to the hockey puck, but to where it was going, fans' brains have learned to follow the action on ice without even seeing the puck.
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – The second-ranked East Stroudsburg University field hockey team returned to Whitenight Field for the first time in 678 days on Tuesday and picked up their first win of the season by defeating Molloy, 4-1. The Warriors (1-2) held a 2-0 lead at halftime after goals from junior Madison Kline and senior Becca Heffner in the second quarter. ESU continued their offensive pressure after the break as Kline scored her second goal of the game and senior Morgan Mesenbrink found the back of the net to lift the Warriors to victory.
Oceanside CA— Oceanside based Tri-City Inline Hockey League (TCIHL) is marking its 28th year of operation with having a special celebrity drop the puck at TCIHL’s Fall-2021 Season’s very first game. The face-off at the first elementary school game will be done by none other than “Gulliver,” the official mascot of San Diego Gulls Hockey Club. The event – open to the public and a great photo and autograph opportunity for youngsters – will be held 10 AM Saturday, September 25th, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park’s roller hockey rink located 4300 Mesa Drive in Oceanside.
Today, Verona High School girls field hockey got its first varsity win in decades. Yes, you read that right. VHS phased out field hockey in the 1980s. It was brought back in 2019 as a pay-to-play JV sport before going varsity this season. Julia Komninos scored the goal that enabled...
It’s the final week without a hockey game until June. Think about that. Starting with rookie camp next week, extending through the regular season and the Olympics and finally into the World Championships and Stanley Cup Playoffs, we’ll have a hockey game every week on the calendar through the end of the season. The Kings alone, between the NHL and AHL levels, are covered through, at minimum, the end of April……and hopefully a little while longer.
Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey blanked Suffern 5-0 in its season opener at an away game. “This was a great start to what will be a challenging season,” said Varsity Coach Michele Hedges. “I could not have been more pleased with the way the girls played given our preseason challenges without field space. The girls have worked so hard and I couldn’t be more proud of them .”
Ledoux netted her second career goal early in the fourth quarter to lift the Skyhawks to the win (PHOTO BY Andrew Katsampes) Ledoux's second career goal in fourth quarter the difference in Skyhawks win. SPARKILL, N.Y. (September 11, 2021) – Senior midfielder Emily Ledoux scored the lone goal of the...
LONGMEADOW — Opening the season on the road against the defending Division 1 state finalists? The schedule makers presented quite the challenge for the Greenfield field hockey team Wednesday. The Green Wave hung around into the fourth quarter, before host Longmeadow High School scored two goals in a span of...
EDWARDSVILLE - Junior goalie Taylor Mollett was a standout for the Tigers with 16 saves for Edwardsville in their home field hockey opener Wednesday afternoon at Tiger Stadium in a 2-0 loss to Kirkwood.
MINNEAPOLIS — There was no social distancing on the NHL-size ice sheet of Ridder Arena on a sunny Monday morning. While members of the Minnesota Gophers have been skating together and working out together for months, this day marked their first “real” practice of a 2021-22 season for which hopes, and expectations, could hardly be higher.
DULUTH, Minn.- Some young hockey players got to skate with the best of them: some UMD Bulldogs, as they helped kick off the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association’s season at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center. New and returning families enjoyed open skating with the members of UMD Men’s and Women’s Bulldogs...
The Devils defensive prospect joins the Speak of the Devils Podcast. Mike Vukojevic is excited to finally be here; getting ready for training camp to open in just a few short days, there's one thing he knows to be true. He'll either be in New Jersey during the season or Utica with the Comets. Last season he was supposed to be still playing junior with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League, but with an agreement between the American Hockey League and Canadian Hockey League, which oversees all Canadian junior leagues, he was able to play in the AHL while the OHL sorted out their situation amidst the pandemic.
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Gopher hockey team comes in at No. 4 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine preseason poll to start the 2021-22 season, USA Hockey announced on Tuesday. Minnesota was ranked fourth for the second consecutive season in said poll. The 25th annual USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Women's College...
Riding momentum from their first “Frozen Four” appearance in 13 years at the ACHA National Championships, Liberty University’s Division I men’s hockey team will open its 2021-22 season at the LaHaye Ice Center this weekend. The Flames play at 7 p.m. Friday against Indiana University of Pennsylvania and at 10 p.m. Saturday against NC State University.
