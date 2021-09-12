CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Pilots Dominate Tigers 3-0 in Return to Merlo

portlandpilots.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Pilots women's soccer team buried the Colorado College Tigers early with three first-half goals to win 3-0 at Merlo Field. The win puts the Pilots back at .500 at 3-3. Taryn Ries, Nedya Sawan and Cally Togiai all scored for the Pilots. The goals mark the first of the season for both Ries and Togiai and the fourth for Sawan. Togiai's goal was the first of her career and sh also recorded an assist on Sawan's goal.

portlandpilots.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
Colorado State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Pilots#Colorado College#Tigers#The Oregon Ducks
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy