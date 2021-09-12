Pilots Dominate Tigers 3-0 in Return to Merlo
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Pilots women's soccer team buried the Colorado College Tigers early with three first-half goals to win 3-0 at Merlo Field. The win puts the Pilots back at .500 at 3-3. Taryn Ries, Nedya Sawan and Cally Togiai all scored for the Pilots. The goals mark the first of the season for both Ries and Togiai and the fourth for Sawan. Togiai's goal was the first of her career and sh also recorded an assist on Sawan's goal.portlandpilots.com
