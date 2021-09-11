PHOTOS: 2021 Patriot Tour Homecoming Ceremony at Las Vegas Harley-Davidson

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at Las Vegas Harley-Davidson for their 2021 Patriot Tour Homecoming Ceremony on Saturday, 9/11/21. All motorcycles are welcome to help the Nation of Patriots escort the Flag from Jean to Las Vegas Harley-Davidson. Riders will meet at the Silverton Hotel & Casino parking lot at 8:30 am. Join us for a day filled with food, live music, guest speakers, vendors, raffle prizes & more! This event is open to the public and ALL are welcome. The bikes arrived at Las Vegas H-D at around noon.