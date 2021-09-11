CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Filing Notices - Crust NOMO, LLC

The Post and Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice of Application Notice is hereby given that Crust NOMO intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and ON premises consumption of BEER, WINE AND LIQUOR at 45 Romney St., Charleston, SC29403. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than September 27, 2021. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 1948097.

