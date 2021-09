In yet another moment when Georgia found itself in flux at quarterback, it turned to a reliable veteran. The Bulldogs will run with Stetson Bennett to open Saturday’s game against UAB as the signal caller, at least according to the in-stadium pregame videoboard announcement. The TV broadcast also said Bennett will start. The game is scheduled to kick off closer 3:40 p.m., beginning on the ESPN app and then airing on ESPN2 once the South Carolina vs. East Carolina game ends.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO