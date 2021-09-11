CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Q b2b Jamie Duggan / Grand Central Doncaster / 11.9.21

By Thomas Barbour
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig let down for my 1st experience of going to this club and couldn't believe the entry fee was £15 per person and we all walked away. All of my friends was shocked of the entry fee and the staff said its because of a special guest dj. What I've seen so far for the type of music isn't suitable for all ages. I've been clubbing round doncaster for years and nightclubs are lacking decent music like trance and dance.

