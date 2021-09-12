LAZARSKI - Norbert John What would you like to say in the "Celebration of Life" Story: Norbert John Lazarski, age 87, peacefully joined his Heavenly Father, his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and many family members and friends previously passed, at 2:10 am on Sunday, September 5th, 2021. Norbert was born the middle child (Connie, Robert) to Viola (nee Gawronski) and John Lazarski on February 28th, 1934, in Cheektowaga, New York. He graduated Seneca Vocational High School in 1952 where he played varsity football, baseball, basketball, was a member of the Glee Club and had perfect attendance for all four years of high school. Post-graduation Norbert founded Delta Construction before serving two terms during the Korean war. During his military service he was recruited onto the Army baseball team and enjoyed playing with his fellow patriotic servicemen. Norb returned commitment to his entrepreneurial spirit building and improving commercial and residential real estate throughout western New York for over 40 years. From 1976 - 1978 he served as Director of the Professional & Businessman's Association of Western New York. In 2014 Norbert moved to Florida to be closer to family. He is survived by his daughters LeAnne, Samantha, Francine (Dagan), and Bryce, his former wife, Carol, his grandchildren Collin, Zachary, Sydney, Dylan, Purnat, his niece Debbie (Dave), his nephew Dennis, and many loving family members and life-long friends who he remained connected to throughout life. Norbert had a very loyal, generous, serving heart and had a remarkable way of always bringing comic relief to life's concerns. He will be greatly missed but always celebrated for the love, friendship, and wonderful memories he created with those around him. "His master replied, 'Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness!'" Matthew 25:23 (NIV)