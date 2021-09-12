CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheektowaga, NY

Norbert John LAZARSKI

Buffalo News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAZARSKI - Norbert John What would you like to say in the "Celebration of Life" Story: Norbert John Lazarski, age 87, peacefully joined his Heavenly Father, his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and many family members and friends previously passed, at 2:10 am on Sunday, September 5th, 2021. Norbert was born the middle child (Connie, Robert) to Viola (nee Gawronski) and John Lazarski on February 28th, 1934, in Cheektowaga, New York. He graduated Seneca Vocational High School in 1952 where he played varsity football, baseball, basketball, was a member of the Glee Club and had perfect attendance for all four years of high school. Post-graduation Norbert founded Delta Construction before serving two terms during the Korean war. During his military service he was recruited onto the Army baseball team and enjoyed playing with his fellow patriotic servicemen. Norb returned commitment to his entrepreneurial spirit building and improving commercial and residential real estate throughout western New York for over 40 years. From 1976 - 1978 he served as Director of the Professional & Businessman's Association of Western New York. In 2014 Norbert moved to Florida to be closer to family. He is survived by his daughters LeAnne, Samantha, Francine (Dagan), and Bryce, his former wife, Carol, his grandchildren Collin, Zachary, Sydney, Dylan, Purnat, his niece Debbie (Dave), his nephew Dennis, and many loving family members and life-long friends who he remained connected to throughout life. Norbert had a very loyal, generous, serving heart and had a remarkable way of always bringing comic relief to life's concerns. He will be greatly missed but always celebrated for the love, friendship, and wonderful memories he created with those around him. "His master replied, 'Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness!'" Matthew 25:23 (NIV)

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheektowaga, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Friendship, NY
State
Florida State
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
The Hill

Court rules Prince Philip's will to remain sealed for 90 years

London's High Court has ruled that the will of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband to Queen Elizabeth, will remain sealed for 90 years to maintain the monarchy's "dignity." Judge Andrew McFarlane of the court's family division ruled that Philip's will shall remain sealed "and that no copy...
U.K.
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy